Politics
Politics

Vance leans into pitchman role for Trump’s tax law in Georgia

With 2026 races looming, the vice president promotes the GOP tax-and-spending law while Ossoff calls it a threat to health care and working families.
Vice President JD Vance campaigned at The Mill in Lindale on Friday, October 4, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Vice President JD Vance campaigned at The Mill in Lindale on Friday, October 4, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Vice President JD Vance will make several stops in metro Atlanta on Thursday to promote President Donald Trump’s signature tax-and-spending law and energize Republican voters ahead of tough midterm elections in one of the nation’s top political battlegrounds.

He’s set to address Republican National Committee members in Atlanta before headlining an afternoon event at a manufacturing plant in Peachtree City.

The trip comes at a volatile moment in Georgia politics, as battle lines are already forming in the GOP contest to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who staunchly opposed Trump’s signature legislation. Now both parties are racing to define it.

Democrats have vowed to make steep rollbacks to Medicaid and other public health programs central to next year’s midterm elections. They are highlighting its impact on rural hospitals, including one in rural Claxton that warned this week it could close without changes to the law. Ossoff said Vance was on a “damage control mission.” .

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga, speaks at the Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

“The vice president is here because Georgians understand that defunding hospitals and nursing homes to cut taxes for the wealthiest people is bad for Georgia,” Ossoff said at an event in Columbus on Wednesday. “The vice president’s here to defend that policy. I don’t think he’ll succeed.”

Republicans say it fulfills Trump’s campaign promises: eliminating income taxes on tips, gutting clean energy incentives, extending roughly $3.8 trillion in tax cuts and increasing public safety spending. And Vance, positioning himself for a potential 2028 bid, has emerged as its most visible champion.

Early polls show the law faces a skeptical audience. A July survey by Public Policy Polling found 52% of Georgia voters said they would be less likely to support it after hearing Democratic messaging about its cuts. The Senate GOP is pouring $5 million into an ad blitz to boost the measure — and slam Ossoff for voting against it.

The trip marks Vance’s second to Georgia since he and Trump carried the state in November. It’s the first trip to Fayette County, about 25 miles south of Atlanta, by a sitting vice president since Dan Quayle visited a local high school in 1992.

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter.

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

JD Vance campaigned in Lindale, Ga. on Friday, October 4, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

JD Vance to spotlight Trump’s tax-and-spending law in Georgia visit

Vice President JD Vance to visit Georgia as Jon Ossoff's U.S. Senate race heats up.

How to take on Trump? Georgia Democrats face the test in governor’s race.

A crowded field of Democrats is searching for a message that can win in Georgia governor's race against Trump support in the state.

Senate launches effort to eliminate Georgia income tax

A Senate committee studying ways to eliminate Georgia's income tax held its first meeting Tuesday.

The Latest

Georgia voter stickers are seen in a container at the Cherokee County Voting and Registration office during the runoff elections for the Public Service Commission on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

LISTEN

Georgia is cutting nearly 500K voters from the rolls. Where do you stand?

5m ago
OPINION

This rural Georgia doctor is a lifeline for patients in a health care desert

35m ago

Why 2 top Georgia Republicans are in court today fighting over money

1h ago

Featured

Cuthbert is the county seat of Randolph County, one of 94 Georgia counties that registered more deaths than births in 2024. The county's hospital closed in 2020, leaving longtime state Rep. Gerald Greene to drivce himself 46 miles to Albany while suffering from a kidney stone recently. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

OPINION

Georgia counties are dying: Data shows ‘God’s Country’ is hollowing out

In a year or two, probably 100 of Georgia’s 159 counties will have more residents leaving the earth than arriving.

Emory Healthcare hit with lawsuit over mass layoffs 

Emory Healthcare just fired around 540 full-time finance workers in violation of federal law, one of them alleges in a proposed class action lawsuit.

Gwinnett loses 47-year-old roller rink, but skate culture stays strong

Skate Along USA is closing in Lilburn after 47 years. The final skate is scheduled for Aug. 24.