Lenovo is a Chinese company with its U.S. headquarters in North Carolina. It is the company’s China roots that are an issue for the state. China is listed as a foreign adversary by the federal government, a designation that has spanned Republican and Democratic presidential administrations.

The lawsuit alleges that state did not conduct a security assessment to determine whether any specific hardware produced by each company is “deemed a security risk.”

In a statement, Lenovo spokesperson David Hamilton said the company did not have the opportunity to present evidence or obtain clarity about its lawful rights to fulfill existing contracts. The company has had extensive and lengthy contracts with multiple state agencies prior to the new law.

“Lenovo has been a trusted technology vendor to the United States government and to the state of Georgia for decades, and it has a long-standing track record of compliance with and adherence to industry-leading security standards,” he said.

Kara Murray, a spokesperson for Attorney General Chris Carr, who represents the state in lawsuits, declined to comment.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also reached out to the bill’s sponsor, Republican state Rep. Lauren McDonald III of Cumming.

State Rep. Long Tran, a Democrat and chair of the Asian American and Pacific Islander caucus, said the state should follow the federal government’s lead regarding Lenovo’s status and in determining whether other equipment is safe to use.

The law presents challenges for state universities, he said. In July, Georgia Tech announced that no new Lenovo products may be purchased, in response to the implementation of the new law.

“Does that mean students who have Lenovo tablets and laptops are not allowed to use them on campus?” Tran said. “I do think there’s a lot of unintended consequences.”

Lenovo is asking the court to rule that the state ban on the purchase of its products be “unlawful, void, and unenforceable.”