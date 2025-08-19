Mainstream conservatives and MAGA politicians in Georgia united to back the measure, which rolls back key pillars of President Joe Biden’s policy legacy while extending roughly $3.8 trillion in tax cuts enacted in Trump’s first term.

Republicans say it fulfills key Trump campaign vows, including eliminating income taxes on tips, gutting clean energy incentives and increasing military and immigration enforcement spending.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff voted against these tax cuts,” said Vance spokesman William Martin. “Working families in Georgia deserve better and that’s something Vice President Vance will be sure to emphasize during his visit to Peachtree City.”

To cover some of the bill’s cost, the legislation slashes $1 trillion from Medicaid and cuts the federal food stamp program. The health policy research group KFF projects roughly 310,000 Georgians could lose insurance under the bill.

Democrats have vowed to make those cuts central to next year’s midterm elections. Ossoff called the plan a “catastrophe” and warned it would drive up medical costs, shutter rural hospitals and imperil the state’s fast-growing green energy industry.

The trip marks Vance’s second to Georgia since he and Trump carried the state in November. He has become one of the administration’s top salesmen for the law, which could also bolster his own future ambitions.

But Republicans face challenges shaping public opinion to a skeptical audience. A July survey by Public Policy Polling found 52% of Georgia voters said they would be less likely to support the law after hearing Democratic messaging about its cuts. A Senate GOP group is pouring $5 million into an ad blitz to slam Ossoff for voting against it.