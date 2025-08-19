Exclusive: In Savannah, ICE rides shotgun with local police to find and arrest immigrants
JD Vance to spotlight Trump’s tax-and-spending law in Georgia visit

The vice president will tout $3.8 trillion in tax cuts during a Peachtree City stop, as Democrats warn of a legislative ‘catastrophe.’
JD Vance campaigned in Lindale, Ga. on Friday, October 4, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

JD Vance campaigned in Lindale, Ga. on Friday, October 4, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
30 minutes ago

Vice President JD Vance will visit metro Atlanta on Thursday to promote the president’s signature tax-and-spending law, hoping to define the administration’s keystone legislative victory to voters in one of the nation’s most competitive battlegrounds.

Vance is set to headline a midday event at an industrial refrigeration manufacturer in Peachtree City. He will address Republican National Committee members in Atlanta earlier in the day.

The trip comes at a volatile moment in Georgia politics, as early battle lines are already forming in Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s reelection battle. Ossoff staunchly opposed the “big, beautiful” legislation that President Donald Trump made a top priority, and he’s working to mobilize a coalition of voters against it in 2026.

Mainstream conservatives and MAGA politicians in Georgia united to back the measure, which rolls back key pillars of President Joe Biden’s policy legacy while extending roughly $3.8 trillion in tax cuts enacted in Trump’s first term.

Republicans say it fulfills key Trump campaign vows, including eliminating income taxes on tips, gutting clean energy incentives and increasing military and immigration enforcement spending.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff voted against these tax cuts,” said Vance spokesman William Martin. “Working families in Georgia deserve better and that’s something Vice President Vance will be sure to emphasize during his visit to Peachtree City.”

To cover some of the bill’s cost, the legislation slashes $1 trillion from Medicaid and cuts the federal food stamp program. The health policy research group KFF projects roughly 310,000 Georgians could lose insurance under the bill.

Democrats have vowed to make those cuts central to next year’s midterm elections. Ossoff called the plan a “catastrophe” and warned it would drive up medical costs, shutter rural hospitals and imperil the state’s fast-growing green energy industry.

The trip marks Vance’s second to Georgia since he and Trump carried the state in November. He has become one of the administration’s top salesmen for the law, which could also bolster his own future ambitions.

But Republicans face challenges shaping public opinion to a skeptical audience. A July survey by Public Policy Polling found 52% of Georgia voters said they would be less likely to support the law after hearing Democratic messaging about its cuts. A Senate GOP group is pouring $5 million into an ad blitz to slam Ossoff for voting against it.

