Politics
Politics

Georgia-born economist says she won’t leave the Fed despite Trump firing her

President cited accusations that Lisa Cook made false statements on mortgage documents for two properties, including one in Georgia.
Georgia-born economist Lisa Cook says she's not going anywhere after President Donald Trump fired her on Monday. Cook, the first Black woman to serve on the seven-member Federal Reserve Board, is making clear she will fight back. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP 2022)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia-born economist Lisa Cook says she's not going anywhere after President Donald Trump fired her on Monday. Cook, the first Black woman to serve on the seven-member Federal Reserve Board, is making clear she will fight back. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP 2022)
By and
30 minutes ago

President Donald Trump fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Monday. But the Georgia-born economist said she’s not going anywhere.

“I will not resign,” Cook said in a statement through her attorney. “I will continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy as I have been doing since 2022.”

Federal law says the president can dismiss a governor for cause — usually meaning misconduct in office. In this case, Trump accused the Milledgeville native of committing fraud while seeking mortgages on a condo in Atlanta and a home in Michigan by characterizing both as her primary residence.

ExploreFederal Reserve official says she won't be 'bullied' by Trump into resigning

“At a minimum, the conduct at issue exhibits the sort of gross negligence in financial transactions that calls into question your competence and trustworthiness as a financial regulator,” Trump wrote in a letter to Cook.

But Cook said “no cause exists under law” to remove her. Experts have questioned whether Trump’s firing would stand up in court because a “for cause” removal usually requires a proceeding to allow Cook to defend herself, which has not happened.

The accusations stem not from a federal investigation, but from statements made by Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Authority and a Trump appointee.

ExploreWall Street steadies, global markets sink after Trump escalates feud with the Federal Reserve

If successful, Trump’s firing attempt would give him a majority of allies on the Federal Reserve Board and position him to press for lower interest rates and exert more direct control over the independent central bank. That’s something Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to do.

There’s no telling what happens now. No president has ever sought to oust a sitting Fed governor, and the move could backfire by jolting investor confidence in the powerful body. Overseas markets fell following Trump’s announcement late Monday on Truth Social and domestic stock market futures were lower as well.

Cook, the first Black woman to serve on the seven-member board, is making clear she will fight back. Her attorney, Abbe Lowell, said Trump’s “reflex to bully is flawed and his demands lack any proper process, basis or legal authority.”

He added: “We will take whatever actions are needed to prevent his attempted illegal action.”

ExploreTrump has launched takeovers of blue cities. Is Atlanta next?

This story was originally published in the Politically Georgia newsletter.

About the Authors

Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter.

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Adam Beam helps write and edit the Politically Georgia morning newsletter.

Follow Adam Beam on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (left) and Attorney General Chris Carr are expected to battle one another in the 2026 GOP primary for governor. (AJC File)

Credit: AJC file photos

Ethics fight adds new twist to Georgia GOP race for governor

State Sen. Matt Brass filed a complaint contending that a fundraising committee “brazenly engaged in advocacy” for Carr while skirting mandatory registration requirements.

After First Liberty collapse, Raffensperger pushes for fraud-fighting powers

After the collapse of First Liberty Building & Loan, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling for more anti-fraud powers.

Will Cobb’s Superior Court clerk remain in office amid criminal case?

Taylor was indicted last month on charges she told an employee to destroy public documents instead of handing them over in response to an open records request from the AJC.

The Latest

Voters in North Fulton and Cherokee counties will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide on filling a vacant state Senate seat. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Voters to decide between 7 candidates in special state Senate election

Lawsuits backed by Chris Carr signal his political priorities

State Rep. Tanya Miller announces candidacy for attorney general

Featured

Donald Trump's administration deployed the military to Washington, D.C., in the name of fighting crime, and in an Aug. 11 news conference he mentioned the possibility of military being sent to other large American cities, all of which are led by Black, Democratic mayors. And while Atlanta wasn't included in Trump's list, the city fits that profile under Mayor Andre Dickens. (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Getty)

Credit: Philip Robibero

Trump has launched takeovers of blue cities. Is Atlanta next?

Black mayors in Democrat-led cities are at the top of the presidents list for federal intervention. But, so far, Atlanta has escaped his wrath.

Lawsuits backed by Chris Carr signal his political priorities

Over his nine years in office, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has frequently challenged Democratic presidents and defended Republicans.

‘Never had the evidence’: Georgia man acquitted of murder in twisty cold case

It took jurors just two hours to acquit Christopher Wolfenbarger of the lone murder count he still faced by the time the case was handed to them.