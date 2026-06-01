Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

56 minutes ago Share

Trump’s IRS deal opens door for corruption Our president is suing his own country for a leak that revealed information that all other modern presidents have willingly furnished. Instead, his former personal attorney, who happens to be the current temporary head of the Department of Justice, comes up with a deal that creates a $1.8 billion fund with money not appropriated by Congress to pay people who think they have been targeted for political reasons. This presumably also applies to those who actually broke the law and were found guilty.

Further, the president, his family members and his companies can never be audited by the IRS. This, despite the president’s business organization being found guilty of financial fraud once already. There are vague rules for applying, no rules for payment amounts, and all cases are decided by a five-person panel appointed by the DOJ, any one of whom can be dismissed without cause. No accountability. Again. Not even a veiled attempt to mask corruption. It is proudly put on display, daring to be challenged. If this becomes the norm, it will take a lot more money to compensate victims of political persecution by the current administration. Maybe even as much as a ballroom. A.M. CERRA, MARIETTA

GOP hypocrisy sets record Just when you think you have heard it all, along comes another head-shaker from a high GOP office holder. This time, it is brought to you by JD Vance, man of many names and currently employed as our vice president and chief defender of his boss’s blunders and mistakes. (Yes, that JD, who told the Pope that he should be careful when he talks about theology.)