Opinion

Readers write

(Phil Skinner/AJC)
(Phil Skinner/AJC)
56 minutes ago

Trump’s IRS deal opens door for corruption

Our president is suing his own country for a leak that revealed information that all other modern presidents have willingly furnished.

Instead, his former personal attorney, who happens to be the current temporary head of the Department of Justice, comes up with a deal that creates a $1.8 billion fund with money not appropriated by Congress to pay people who think they have been targeted for political reasons. This presumably also applies to those who actually broke the law and were found guilty.

Further, the president, his family members and his companies can never be audited by the IRS. This, despite the president’s business organization being found guilty of financial fraud once already. There are vague rules for applying, no rules for payment amounts, and all cases are decided by a five-person panel appointed by the DOJ, any one of whom can be dismissed without cause.

No accountability. Again. Not even a veiled attempt to mask corruption. It is proudly put on display, daring to be challenged.

If this becomes the norm, it will take a lot more money to compensate victims of political persecution by the current administration. Maybe even as much as a ballroom.

A.M. CERRA, MARIETTA

GOP hypocrisy sets record

Just when you think you have heard it all, along comes another head-shaker from a high GOP office holder. This time, it is brought to you by JD Vance, man of many names and currently employed as our vice president and chief defender of his boss’s blunders and mistakes. (Yes, that JD, who told the Pope that he should be careful when he talks about theology.)

Here is Virtuous Vance, defending a “pause” in Medicaid funding for poor people in Minnesota, claiming that it is to “ensure that the state of Minnesota takes its obligation seriously to be good stewards of the American people’s tax money.” You can’t make this stuff up.

Just a reminder of what the boss is doing: demanding a slush fund for defending and rewarding the victims of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and many others, who had their lives ruined by the “evil” Biden administration, in exchange for his dropping a lawsuit against his own IRS for leaking “top secret” information about his tax returns.

Then there is the additional cool billion for securing his big, beautiful ballroom. And finally, remember the many frivolous and expensive lawsuits against anyone who dares to disagree with him. I could go on, but you will certainly be able to find more examples. Wake up, America, and decide that you deserve better.

SUSANNE C. HOLLISTER, LILBURN

More Stories

The Latest

AAA's 2025 School's Open Drive Carefully event
GUEST COLUMN

Sandy Springs has a choice. Will the city be designed around kids or cars?

GUEST COLUMN

America at 250: Dr. King’s Prince Hall reminds us to honor the whole story

AJC CONTRIBUTOR

Why Greg Dolezal’s anti-Sharia law ads could help him win lieutenant governor

Keep Reading

Capitol rioters clamor for payouts from Trump's new 'anti-weaponization' fund despite backlash

Judge temporarily blocks payouts from Trump's $1.776 billion 'anti-weaponization' settlement fund

Bondi refuses to answer lawmakers' questions about Trump's involvement in Epstein files release

Featured

U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross.

Feds seek Atlanta judge’s recusal amid sex affair inquiry

WATCH REPLAYS

Georgia’s runoff candidates will spar in a series of live-streamed debates

What Atlanta lacks in a traditional Chinatown, it makes up for in strip malls