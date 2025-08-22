The Republican race for Georgia governor is taking a nastier turn, with a key ally of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones filing an ethics complaint accusing a fundraising committee backing Attorney General Chris Carr of violating campaign finance laws.
The complaint filed by state Sen. Matt Brass contends that Keep Georgia Strong Action “brazenly engaged in advocacy” for Carr while skirting mandatory registration requirements.
Brass, R-Newnan, urged the State Ethics Commission to open a formal investigation or risk setting a “dangerous precedent, signaling that dark money may evade transparency until caught.”
An attorney for the committee, Stefan Passantino, dismissed the allegations.
“As will be readily apparent in the very near future, this committee has fully complied with all of its obligations under Georgia law and we fully expect this complaint to be dismissed in short order,” he said of the committee, which has launched digital ads pummeling Jones.
It’s the latest front in an escalating feud between the rival Republicans in the GOP primary. Both are competing to succeed term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp.
A federal judge is weighing Carr’s lawsuit aimed at restricting Jones’ ability to raise unlimited cash through a special fundraising committee. And in July, Carr’s campaign filed its own ethics complaint targeting a $10 million loan Jones made to his campaign. The State Ethics Commission swiftly rejected that complaint.
Brass accused Carr of “bullying.”
“Rather than attacking the integrity of my friend Burt Jones, the Attorney General should focus on ensuring his paperwork is in order,” he said.
