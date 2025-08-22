Explore Why two top Georgia Republicans were in court fighting over money

An attorney for the committee, Stefan Passantino, dismissed the allegations.

“As will be readily apparent in the very near future, this committee has fully complied with all of its obligations under Georgia law and we fully expect this complaint to be dismissed in short order,” he said of the committee, which has launched digital ads pummeling Jones.

It’s the latest front in an escalating feud between the rival Republicans in the GOP primary. Both are competing to succeed term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp.

A federal judge is weighing Carr’s lawsuit aimed at restricting Jones’ ability to raise unlimited cash through a special fundraising committee. And in July, Carr’s campaign filed its own ethics complaint targeting a $10 million loan Jones made to his campaign. The State Ethics Commission swiftly rejected that complaint.

Brass accused Carr of “bullying.”

“Rather than attacking the integrity of my friend Burt Jones, the Attorney General should focus on ensuring his paperwork is in order,” he said.