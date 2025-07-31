It’s that time in Georgia when students across the Peach State head back to school, and the “Politically Georgia” team put together a series of podcasts on school safety, student loans, and cuts to free and reduced lunches.
School safety and the cellphone ban
Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin said when it comes to school safety, parents should monitor their children’s phones.
“When my kids were in high school, I paid the bill, and I looked at those phones,” Applin said on Monday’s episode of the podcast.
He also told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Patricia Murphy and Martha Dalton that he hopes lawmakers address safe gun storage next legislative session.
“I think safe storage is a big deal,” he said. “We’re seeing is a lot of the kids who are committing crimes with guns, (and) it’s not their gun.”
Repaying student loans
AJC higher education reporter Jason Armesto discussed the sweeping changes Georgia colleges face under President Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” including caps on new student loans.
Armesto said repayment plans for loans were cut from seven to two.
“Advocates of the bill say that’s a good thing. Additionally, it’s going to save the federal government an estimated $270 billion over 10 years,” he said. “But meanwhile, [critics] are saying these new options might make it more difficult for some folks. It could lead to more defaulting.”
Cuts to Medicaid and SNAP
On the Washington Wednesday edition of the podcast, Washington Bureau Chief Tia Mitchell looked at how President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” could reshape education policy across Georgia.
With major provisions now signed into law, AJC education reporter Cassidy Alexander explained how cuts to SNAP benefits and Medicaid mean children will have less access to free meals and health services in schools.
About two-thirds of Georgia students qualify for the benefit currently, Alexander said.
“Eligibility requirements are changing and becoming stricter,” she said. “There’s going to be fewer people who are able to get free (or) reduced price lunch and less money to pay for it.”
Mental health and Atlanta traffic
AJC producers Shane Backler and Natalie Mendenhall end the series on Thursday’s episode, with interviews on addressing the mental health challenges students face and how parents can handle the increased traffic.
Beth Collums, an Atlanta-based writer and former therapist, said parents can help their kids get ready for school time by using positive language and setting an earlier bedtime.
“There’s something called priming that’s a really good technique to do. It’s basically setting the stage in the brain for what you’re going to do,” she said.
Doug Turnbull, transportation reporter for 11 Alive, warned that school pickups and drop offs will increase Atlanta’s already congested traffic.
“I would just say in general plan to drive 10-15% longer,” said Turnbull.
