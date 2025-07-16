Jon Ossoff calls on RFK Jr. to resign ahead of Senate hearing

Warnock presses Kennedy on CDC

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., called on Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, to resign and said he is a hazard to the “health of the American people” during a Senate Finance Committee meeting on Thursday.

Warnock also peppered Kennedy with a series of questions about the ouster of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director, Susan Monarez, the vaccine advisory committee and other questions related to the CDC.

When Warnock asked whether Kennedy had visited the CDC’s Atlanta campus before the August shooting during his tenure as U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, Kennedy said no.

Kennedy described the CDC as the most corrupt agency in the HHS.