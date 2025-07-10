Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has entered the race for Georgia governor, with a staggering $14 million war chest to fuel his MAGA-aligned bid.
On Thursday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, host Greg Bluestein breaks down how Jones’ campaign could transform the GOP field and why his proposal to eliminate the state income tax is drawing lots of attention.
AJC City Hall reporter Riley Bunch also joins the show to explore how Jones’ candidacy could strain relations between the state and the city of Atlanta. Jones was a prominent backer of the failed Buckhead cityhood effort and has pushed to have the state take more control over Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions at PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
