Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has entered the race for Georgia governor, with a staggering $14 million war chest to fuel his MAGA-aligned bid.

On Thursday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, host Greg Bluestein breaks down how Jones’ campaign could transform the GOP field and why his proposal to eliminate the state income tax is drawing lots of attention.

AJC City Hall reporter Riley Bunch also joins the show to explore how Jones’ candidacy could strain relations between the state and the city of Atlanta. Jones was a prominent backer of the failed Buckhead cityhood effort and has pushed to have the state take more control over Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.