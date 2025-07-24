Breaking: All lanes reopen after police shut down I-75 south in Cartersville
Gearing up for the 2026 elections

The hosts of ‘Politically Georgia’ look at the 2026 political landscape.
The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By
22 minutes ago

On Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell take a high-level look at Georgia’s fast-forming 2026 political landscape.

From open races for governor and lieutenant governor to U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s growing reelection war chest, the crew breaks down where the candidates stand, how the money is shaping the matchups and why this early stage matters more than ever.

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions at PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

