On Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell take a high-level look at Georgia’s fast-forming 2026 political landscape.

From open races for governor and lieutenant governor to U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s growing reelection war chest, the crew breaks down where the candidates stand, how the money is shaping the matchups and why this early stage matters more than ever.