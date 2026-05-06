Opinion Neither Democrat nor Republican questions on Georgia ballots make any sense Voters are being asked leading questions to confirm the views of the parties, which avoid inquiring about issues they might not like answers to. Early voting for the May 19 primary election began April 27. (Miguel Martinez/AAJC)

By Ben Burnett – AJC Contributor 24 minutes ago Share

As we are in the midst of early voting for the May 19 Georgia primary, it’s clear that we are not a serious people. Every weekend I have the privilege of sitting on the radio on the Ben Burnett Show and talking about the week’s events. If you listen to the radio on your drive into the office, you are going to hear the greatest hits on any station.

Radio stations feed the beast. It was the content machine long before social media. Weekends are different, I get to play some of the proverbial B sides. You can get a little deeper into an issue and a topic. The audience is light on weekends because you have a life. If you listen to me on the weekends, thank you. I hope you find life soon. Weeks ago, I was watching former Republican Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse talk on CBS’ “60 Minutes” talk about his family, his time in the Senate, his love of higher education and his mortality. Sasse is dying of pancreatic cancer. I want to be clear — I am grateful for my health. I am also envious of Sasse’s ability to rationalize life’s most important questions. Georgia and America deserve the best and brightest minds in elected office. The people you look back on and say, this state or country was better because they were a part of the conversation.

Both sides have legends of the game: John F. Kennedy, Sam Nunn, FDR, Johnny Isakson, Ronald Reagan, Zell Miller, you get the idea. I disagree with people on my list, but you cannot tell Georgia or America’s history without them.

They did important things: New Deal things, Hope Scholarship things. Things that have long outlived their terms in office. Absurd questions from both GOP and Dems Republican Ben Burnett is a business owner and former member of the Alpharetta City Council. He is a contributor to the AJC. (Courtesy) I voted recently. I pulled the Republican ticket and went through the pages of candidates. Then I came to the Republican ballot questions. Which made me go home and look at the Democratic ballot questions. It was humorous but it was also a waste of time. Democrats asked, “Did you know that Georgia Republicans want to defund police and fire departments across 15 cities in Fulton County through their proposal to eliminate property taxes, which fund municipal services?” Democrats have come apart since 2020 with perceived racially motivated policing. But now to insinuate they are the party of law and order? After the George Floyd riots, burning Minneapolis, the National Guard in urban environments? This is a real question on a Democrat ballot. Republicans ask, “Should Georgia prohibit judges from releasing criminal defendants for murder and other felonies without posting secure bail?” Do I love criminals or do I not back the blue? I am confused. Republicans then moved to energy where I laughed aloud while voting. I voted recently. I pulled the Republican ticket and went through the pages of candidates. Then I came to the Republican ballot questions. Which made me go home and look at the Democratic ballot questions. It was humorous but it was also a waste of time. Democrats asked, “Did you know that Georgia Republicans want to defund police and fire departments across 15 cities in Fulton County through their proposal to eliminate property taxes, which fund municipal services?” Democrats have come apart since 2020 with perceived racially motivated policing. But now to insinuate they are the party of law and order? After the George Floyd riots, burning Minneapolis, the National Guard in urban environments? This is a real question on a Democrat ballot. Republicans ask, “Should Georgia prohibit judges from releasing criminal defendants for murder and other felonies without posting secure bail?” Do I love criminals or do I not back the blue? I am confused. Republicans then moved to energy where I laughed aloud while voting. “Do you support making Georgia energy independent by prioritizing American oil and natural gas production, reducing regulation, and delivering lower energy costs for American families?” Have we discovered oil in Georgia? Or have we seceded from the Union (again). Did I miss a news release? All right back to the Democrats.

“Should the state of Georgia raise the sales tax on everyday items like clothing, food and school supplies to pay for an income tax cut that would make millionaires and billionaires richer?” In typical liberal fashion, the Democrats abandon the King’s preferred Oxford English for The Associated Press Stylebook. There should be a comma — the Oxford comma — between food and school supplies. “Should known election deniers sit on the Fulton County Board of elections?” At least that question had proper punctuation. Here’s what the parties should ask voters Do you know what I would like to ask? How do Republicans feel about a Medicaid expansion? I would genuinely like to know how my party feels. I say no. But I think my party might be more in favor than you think.

But do you know why my party does not ask? They do not want to face the reality of the answer. What serious question do the Democrats need to ask? How about asking about ensuring minors can’t get gender transition surgeries. Are Republicans and Democrats supportive of reducing the federal deficit and debt to slow inflation? What programs would you cut if you did? How do both parties feel about refugee visas? I am not afraid of the answer, but people in power sure are. Especially the ones in your own party. They desire control. Do they want to represent us or simply ask questions about elections and energy? Sasse is a guy America did not deserve. Just like you do not deserve to waste your time answering stupid ballot questions.