State Sen. Steve Gooch talks about his GOP bid for lieutenant governor

State Sen. Steve Gooch told the “Politically Georgia” podcast that he supports President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” working its way through Congress.
“I think some of the issues that are in the bill need to be addressed by the (state) Senate, and I believe they will,” the Dahlonega Republican said in Monday’s podcast.
Gooch, who launched his campaign for lieutenant governor last month, told Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy that he doesn’t think the state will need a special session if Congress makes federal cuts to SNAP, Medicaid and other social service programs.
“Last year’s Hurricane Helene was the biggest storm we’ve had hit our state in history, $6.5 billion of damage that did not even come close to requiring a special session,” Gooch said. “The reason is because we have $15 billion in reserve in surplus.”
Gooch is facing a crowded Republican primary field. Fellow Sens. Blake Tillery, of Vidalia, and John F. Kennedy, of Macon, have also announced they will run.
Still, Gooch is hopeful the race won’t turn ugly.
“I consider all of them friends,” said the former state Senate majority leader. “I want to talk about the issues that are facing Georgia. That’s what I intend to do.”
The hosts also answer questions from the listener mailbag.
They discuss the election results from the Public Service Commissioner race, the 2026 elections and the new, shorter episode format for the “Politically Georgia” podcast.
Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AJC file photos
Bid for Georgia’s 13th district and update on the ‘big, beautiful bill’
Politically Geogria discusses U.S. Rep. David Scott and updates on the “big, beautiful bill” moving through the U.S. Senate.
2 Democrats face runoff in Georgia Public Service Commission primary
Following the June 17 primary elections for Georgia's Public Service Commission, District 3 Democratic candidates Waites and Hubbard head to a July runoff vote.
Report: ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ could cost Georgia rural hospitals $540 million
Many groups have come out against cutting Medicaid funding, citing studies that show Ga. rural hospitals could lose $540 million over 10 years.
Featured
Credit: AP
Trump’s Iran strike divides Georgia Republicans — and Democrats, too
Top state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, voice support for U.S. bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, but staunch Trump ally MTG is among the strike's sharpest critics
Judge: Arrests could result from plan to end homelessness in downtown Atlanta before World Cup
Atlanta is scrambling to create housing for homeless people before the World Cup arrives, but a judge says the plan could lead to some arrests of homeless people.
Historic land deal halts mine planned next to Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp
The move puts an immediate halt to a project that scientists and environmentalists had feared could irreparably damage North America’s largest blackwater swamp.