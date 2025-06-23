Politics
State Sen. Steve Gooch talks about his GOP bid for lieutenant governor

The Politically Georgia team also answers listener questions about the Public Service Commissioner race and the 2026 elections.
Former state Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, shown here introducing a bill to create an “America First” specialty license plate, launched his campaign for lieutenant governor last month. (Georgia Press Office 2024)

By
35 minutes ago

State Sen. Steve Gooch told the “Politically Georgia” podcast that he supports President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” working its way through Congress.

“I think some of the issues that are in the bill need to be addressed by the (state) Senate, and I believe they will,” the Dahlonega Republican said in Monday’s podcast.

Gooch, who launched his campaign for lieutenant governor last month, told Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy that he doesn’t think the state will need a special session if Congress makes federal cuts to SNAP, Medicaid and other social service programs.

“Last year’s Hurricane Helene was the biggest storm we’ve had hit our state in history, $6.5 billion of damage that did not even come close to requiring a special session,” Gooch said. “The reason is because we have $15 billion in reserve in surplus.”

Gooch is facing a crowded Republican primary field. Fellow Sens. Blake Tillery, of Vidalia, and John F. Kennedy, of Macon, have also announced they will run.

Still, Gooch is hopeful the race won’t turn ugly.

“I consider all of them friends,” said the former state Senate majority leader. “I want to talk about the issues that are facing Georgia. That’s what I intend to do.”

The hosts also answer questions from the listener mailbag.

They discuss the election results from the Public Service Commissioner race, the 2026 elections and the new, shorter episode format for the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

