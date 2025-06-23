State Sen. Steve Gooch talks about his GOP bid for lieutenant governor

Explore GOP race for Georgia lieutenant governor just got a little more crowded

“Last year’s Hurricane Helene was the biggest storm we’ve had hit our state in history, $6.5 billion of damage that did not even come close to requiring a special session,” Gooch said. “The reason is because we have $15 billion in reserve in surplus.”

Gooch is facing a crowded Republican primary field. Fellow Sens. Blake Tillery, of Vidalia, and John F. Kennedy, of Macon, have also announced they will run.

Still, Gooch is hopeful the race won’t turn ugly.

“I consider all of them friends,” said the former state Senate majority leader. “I want to talk about the issues that are facing Georgia. That’s what I intend to do.”

