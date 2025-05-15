Georgia Republican Steve Gooch launches bid for lieutenant governor

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch on Thursday launched his campaign for lieutenant governor, becoming the latest Republican to say he would model his candidacy on President Donald Trump.

Burt Jones, the current Republican lieutenant governor, is expected to run for governor next year and could announce his candidacy within the next few weeks.

Gooch, of Dahlonega, was first elected to the state Senate in 2010. He previously served as Lumpkin County‘s lone commissioner. He also earlier served as a member of the state Board of Transportation, which oversees Georgia's highways and other infrastructure.