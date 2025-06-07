Politics
Politics

From allies to adversaries: Trump-Musk feud hits Georgia GOP

Even as Steve Bannon took fresh shots at Elon Musk, many Georgia Republicans mourned what they saw as a powerful partnership.
FILE - President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By
1 hour ago

DALTON — Inside a closed-door gala, Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon renewed his attacks on billionaire Elon Musk. Outside the fundraiser, though, GOP activists were less jubilant about the messy collapse of the president’s alliance with the world’s richest man.

Rather than celebrating the explosive MAGA-versus-Musk rift as they gathered Friday for the Georgia GOP convention, many of the Trump faithful expressed bittersweet disappointment over the split between the mercurial president and the tech mogul.

Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs recalled how “blessed” she felt to see Trump and Musk meet at Mar-a-Lago shortly after the president’s victory.

“It disturbs me to see them at odds, but I believe that President Trump is working for all Americans,” she said. “I’m praying they work out their differences — but if not, Trump is my president.”

Debbie Dooley, a former tea party organizer and longtime conservative activist, also made clear her loyalties are with Trump because he’s “working hard to keep his campaign promises like no other president has.” Still, she mourned the unraveling of the alliance.

“It’s unfortunate because both men love America — and together, they can do great things,” she said.

Cobb County GOP chair Salleigh Grubbs speaks during the Georgia Election Board meeting in Atlanta on Monday, September 23, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Musk spent about $275 million to help elect Trump last year and was rewarded with a post leading the administration’s controversial Department of Government Efficiency, part of the president’s effort to gut the federal bureaucracy.

But their swift falling-out began earlier this week when Musk publicly denounced Trump’s sweeping domestic policy bill, a massive tax-and-spending plan that would sharply increase the deficit, calling it a “disgusting abomination.”

By Thursday, their split had escalated into a full-blown feud, with threats from Trump to cancel government contracts with Musk’s companies and barbed exchanges over who deserved credit for the president’s 2024 victory.

For Josh Stanley, a west Georgia activist, the breakup was especially stinging. He said Musk’s pledge to tackle the deficit was a key reason he was enthusiastic about Trump’s return to power. On Friday, he said he was proudly “on Elon’s side.”

ExploreAJC poll: TrumTrump’s support sinks in Georgia as economic fears rise

“I believe the national debt is the number one issue for the federal government,” he said. “That’s part of the reason I’m disheartened. That debt bubble will burst — and when it does, we’re sunk.”

Others crowding the convention hall were more optimistic. David Hamrick, a gun rights advocate, predicted the relationship would recover.

“It’s just two very powerful and influential leaders having differences in opinion,” he said with a shrug. “It happens all the time.”

Diane Jackson, who ran for a Smyrna-based House seat last year, chalked up the rift to outside meddling.

“It’s all a game of chess. We’ll see what really happens, but I think it’s really a Democratic distraction.”

Steve Bannon speaks to the media as he leaves Manhattan Supreme Court Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS)

Then there is Bannon, the keynote speaker at the party’s convention. A longtime Musk critic and architect of Trump’s MAGA movement, Bannon once labeled the billionaire a “truly evil person” and a symbol of elite excess.

As the feud intensified, Bannon urged Trump to block Musk’s companies from securing future federal contracts and even seek to deport him.

ExploreOPINION: Numbers say Musk is right about Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

But at the gala Friday, he struck a more restrained tone, limiting his criticism of Musk largely to his opposition to the president’s signature legislation.

Musk, he said, shouldn’t be trying to “kill the bill.”

“All of you in the room, myself included, we have issues with the ‘big beautiful bill’ coming out of the House,” Bannon said of the Trump-backed tax-and-spending proposal. “We’ll figure it out. It’s not going to be perfect.”

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter.

