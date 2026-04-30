Not a good idea to bail out struggling airlines, and Trump’s venture in Iran leads to stalemate and quagmire.

Not a good idea to bail out struggling airlines, and Trump’s venture in Iran leads to stalemate and quagmire.

After a year of the weakest job growth in America since 2020 — another year Trump was president — Trump is suddenly concerned about the loss of 14,000 jobs. This from a man who, through his DOGE program, personally orchestrated the loss of hundreds of thousands of government jobs.

Trump would “love somebody to buy Spirit.” Perhaps he is unaware that the government he now heads blocked JetBlue from doing precisely that in 2022 because it would “hurt price-sensitive travelers.”

Perhaps he was unaware of the likely impact on price-sensitive travelers of a war of choice against a country containing the world’s third-largest crude oil reserves and controlling the Strait of Hormuz through which 20% of the world’s oil flows.

Trump might bail out Spirit or perhaps just buy it. That’s what we need — the same government that runs the perpetually unprofitable Amtrak running an airline that has filed for bankruptcy twice in the last two years and lost money consistently since 2020.