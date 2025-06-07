Candidates for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide offices touted their loyalty to Trump.

Georgia GOP chair Josh McKoon, wielding Trump’s endorsement, easily defeated a challenger, reinforcing the power of the president’s blessing.

And activists debated whether to rebuke Republicans they saw as disloyal to the president, including a proposed resolution to ding Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — long a villain to some delegates for refusing Trump’s demand to overturn his 2020 defeat.

The weekend offered a snapshot of a Georgia GOP largely purged of the independent and swing voters who could prove decisive in next year’s votes. But in the primaries that decide who gets on the ballot, pro-Trump forces reign supreme.

Still, the convention also featured sharp pushback against the idea of a joint endorsement from Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp behind a U.S. Senate contender to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff.

The halls buzzed with speculation about a possible bid by Derek Dooley, the former college football coach with close ties to Kemp. Some activists and officials said they wanted more time for the field to materialize.

“The people of the state of Georgia are smart enough to figure out who they need to back,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, another potential candidate. “So, you know, at the end of the day, it comes down to the candidate, what they really believe.”

Inside the Dalton convention hall, delegates heard a steady stream of pro-Trump rhetoric from candidates pressure-testing their messages before a crowd that views centrist, middle-of-the-road policies as a curse.

“This is a first glimpse of what the midterms will look like,” said Jim Tully, who chairs the deep-red 14th District GOP. “They’re getting the base’s temperature. And the base wants candidates who embrace Trump’s view of a golden age.”

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is preparing a campaign for governor, boasted of his close ties with Trump and flaunted his frequent calls with the president and his early endorsement of Trump’s 2016 run.

“I’ve taken all the battle scars and everything else. I know who ran and hid during 2020 and everything else. The circle was small,” he said. “So if you want to run, run as yourself. Run on what you believe in. And I’m a big Trump supporter.”

It was a not so subtle jab at his rival, Attorney General Chris Carr, who was opposed by Trump in 2022 but has tried to get back into the president’s good graces. Carr swung by the convention Friday, though he didn’t speak, holding a nearby fundraiser instead.

The two most prominent GOP Senate contenders in the race, Insurance Commissioner John King and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, also voiced strong support for Trump — and made clear they planned to stay in the race regardless of whom he backs.

King said his goal is to provide Trump “backup in the Senate,” while Carter echoed his campaign ads branding himself a “MAGA warrior.”

“Georgians voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump for president last year,” Carter said. “They deserve someone who supports him in the Senate.”

Then there was Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, a candidate for lieutenant governor, who labeled himself a “Trump Republican” — and dismissed his rivals as “country club” Republicans.

Their campaign maneuvering came despite a plea from Steve Bannon, the Trump adviser who urged delegates at a closed-door fundraiser Friday to ignore the midterms and focus on “backing President Trump right now.”

That was impossible, of course. Signs for 2026 candidates lined the walls of the Dalton convention hall, and hopefuls roamed the floor, glad-handing activists who could soon be the ones knocking on doors, making evening phone calls and firing off campaign texts.

Even the race for Georgia GOP chair centered on next year’s election. Longshot challenger David Cross promised to “DOGE the GOP,” invoking Trump’s call to gut the federal bureaucracy.

But McKoon swept to victory by pointing to GOP gains last year on his watch — and warning that internal feuds could hand Democrats an opening.

“My opponent spent the last two years attacking other Republicans,” he said, adding: “If we spend the next two years attacking other Republicans, we are going to lose.”