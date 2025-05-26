Politics
Monday Mailbag: Abortion case for brain-dead mom, 2026 races, Trump’s legal fees

‘Politically Georgia’ hosts answer questions from the listener mailbag.
On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the hosts answered questions from the listener mailbag.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell responded to questions about former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms running for governor, the U.S. House passing the reconciliation package and a new law that could allow President Donald Trump to recoup millions of dollars of legal costs from taxpayers.

The hosts also answered a voicemail about Adriana Smith, whose family said Smith was declared brain-dead months ago but claimed the state’s abortion law has caused doctors to keep her on life support.

State Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, sponsored Georgia’s anti-abortion law that restricts most abortions as early as six weeks. He said Smith’s case was a tragedy that had nothing to do with the anti-abortion law.

“This is a case in which an expecting mom is in a terrible medical condition herself, and the clinicians rightly recognize there are two patients here to be cared for,” he said.

State Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes, D-Duluth, disagreed and said this case highlights a core problem of the state’s abortion law.

“There’s a chilling effect when it comes to our hospitals and our medical professionals. There’s a gray area here, and they’re trying to not break the law,” she said.

Attorney General Chris Carr’s office released a statement saying the state’s abortion law does not require that Smith be kept on life support.

“Removing life support is not an action with the purpose to terminate a pregnancy,” Carr spokesperson Kara Murray said in the statement. “Our prayers go out to the woman’s family.”

