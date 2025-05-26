Monday Mailbag: Abortion case for brain-dead mom, 2026 races, Trump’s legal fees

State Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, sponsored Georgia’s anti-abortion law that restricts most abortions as early as six weeks. He said Smith’s case was a tragedy that had nothing to do with the anti-abortion law.

“This is a case in which an expecting mom is in a terrible medical condition herself, and the clinicians rightly recognize there are two patients here to be cared for,” he said.

State Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes, D-Duluth, disagreed and said this case highlights a core problem of the state’s abortion law.

“There’s a chilling effect when it comes to our hospitals and our medical professionals. There’s a gray area here, and they’re trying to not break the law,” she said.

Attorney General Chris Carr’s office released a statement saying the state’s abortion law does not require that Smith be kept on life support.

“Removing life support is not an action with the purpose to terminate a pregnancy,” Carr spokesperson Kara Murray said in the statement. “Our prayers go out to the woman’s family.”

