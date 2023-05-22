Shaquille O’Neal unveils latest Combaq Court in Henry County

The Shaquille O’Neal Boys and Girls Club has some new facilities thanks to a partnership with the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot.
This month, a Combaq Court was unveiled — which includes a multi-purpose basketball court, a turf field, and a pickleball court.
“Kids, I was once you and, how I made it, I listened to my mommy and daddy. I listened to my counselors,” O’Neal said to the kids during the ceremony. “I followed my dream, and here I am. I’m telling you, if you do the same thing and stay out of trouble, anything you want you can accomplish.”
“We built it for you guys,” continued O’Neal. “We want you to come out here, take advantage of it, have fun, maybe become the next great NFL player, the next great pickleball player, the next great, well, you’ll always be the second-best basketball player in Henry County, I don’t care how good you get. This is for you. I’d like to thank the counselors, the Boys and Girls Club. I appreciate you guys coming out.”
The kids got another special treat as O’Neal challenged the best basketball shooter. If they made a 3-point shot, he would give them all a MacBook.
Three boys came forward and Lamar Brockington made a 3-pointer on the first shot.
“Joyful and a little nervous at the same time,” Brockington said of making the 3-pointer.
His thoughts on the new facilities?
“Awesome!” he said.
In addition to O’Neal, other speakers included McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, and David Jernigan, president and CEO of The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta.
Jernigan said the McDonough club was one of the highest-performing clubs in the region in the last two years.
“I can’t think of a community that’s more invested in their kids,” he said. “We’re just grateful to be in this community with you.”
Icy Hot and The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation launched Combaq Courts in 2021 to rebuild healthy places to play in underserved communities. Since this court is at the The Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club, it’s the the largest facility to date.
For more information about the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club, visit https://bgcma.org/club/shaquille-oneal-boys-girls-club.
