Shaquille O’Neal unveils latest Combaq Court in Henry County

The kids got another special treat as O’Neal challenged the best basketball shooter. If they made a 3-point shot, he would give them all a MacBook.

Three boys came forward and Lamar Brockington made a 3-pointer on the first shot.

“Joyful and a little nervous at the same time,” Brockington said of making the 3-pointer.

His thoughts on the new facilities?

“Awesome!” he said.

In addition to O’Neal, other speakers included McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, and David Jernigan, president and CEO of The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta.

Jernigan said the McDonough club was one of the highest-performing clubs in the region in the last two years.

“I can’t think of a community that’s more invested in their kids,” he said. “We’re just grateful to be in this community with you.”

Icy Hot and The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation launched Combaq Courts in 2021 to rebuild healthy places to play in underserved communities. Since this court is at the The Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club, it’s the the largest facility to date.

For more information about the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club, visit https://bgcma.org/club/shaquille-oneal-boys-girls-club.

