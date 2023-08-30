Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall Wednesday morning as a category 3 storm, is set to bring flooding and heavy rains with the potential to down trees and power lines, all of which can contribute to road obstructions in the Savannah area.

Check here for road closures and updates in real time:

Talmadge Bridge

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 30 the Georgia Department of Transportation is closing the Talmadge Bridge that spans the Savannah River in Savannah-Chatham County to vehicular traffic.

City of Savannah parking now free

The City of Savannah announced that parking enforcement will be suspended August 30 and that city parking garages will be free for residents Wednesday through Thursday morning.

U.S. Highway 80 to/from Tybee Island

Highway 80 headed to and from Tybee Island is expected to be closed Wednesday evening due to the storm and a 9.4 foot King Tide.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Which roads in the Savannah area are closed? Live updates on Idalia’s impact

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.