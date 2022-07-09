Town hall of history: Tybee's old city hall added to National Register of Historic Places

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Now, city business is conducted in the council chambers connected to the Tybee Island public safety building on Van Horne Avenue. The old city hall still houses the administrative offices for the clerk of council, human resources, planning and zoning and IT, but its glory days are over.

Still, Tybee Island is honoring their roots. In May, the Savannah Beach Town Hall and Auditorium was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The designation was based partly on the facility's significant role in politics, entertainment, recreation and the development of "Savannah Beach" into what is now Tybee Island.

“It was the first municipal building and was the first community gathering space for Tybee Island,” said Stephanie Cherry-Farmer, National Register and Survey Program manager for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

Cherry-Farmer said she worked directly with the city, the sponsor of the nomination to the National Register. According to the National Park Service, which administers the program, the designation does not have any regulatory power, meaning it has no bearing on how the property is maintained or repaired, unlike other historic designations that may have ties to local land use zoning.

An upcoming year-long renovation on the building will, nonetheless, preserve as much of the original architecture and design as possible, said Mayor Shirley Sessions.

The National Register listing does have several benefits, according to Cherry-Farmer, such as making the building eligible for various grant programs that use the historic designation as a threshold for application. It also gives advocates a leg to stand on if there’s a threat to the building.

“It doesn’t protect the building directly, but it documents the property according to a state or federal standard and is a way of telling and documenting the story of the place,” explained Cherry-Farmer.

The town hall's historic architecture also played a key role in its designation. The Colonial Revival style was popular in Georgia from the 1890 through the 1940s and was commonly used for public buildings such as government offices, post offices, libraries, banks, schools and churches, according to the National Register application.

The building was also constructed using funding from the federal government's Works Progress Administration (WPA) program, an agency borne out of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal. The Great Depression-era program employed millions of Americans to carry out public works projects.

Today, the Tybee Island City Hall building stands as a vestige of that history. Back in its heyday, hundreds of residents would pack into its auditorium for city council meetings and social gatherings – “everything that was fun and everything that was controversial,” according to Sessions.

Sessions, who was voted to the mayoral post in 2019, remembers that her inaugural ceremony took place in the old hall. However, some of her fondest memories are her earliest ones, when she had first forayed into the world of local politics more than 20 years ago.

Coloring those early years was a small town’s ever-present cast of characters, recalls Sessions, who often observed from the auditorium’s stairwell: a resident who spoke eloquently about the need to preserve the DeSoto Hotel, which was eventually demolished; a rougher gentleman who was never happy with the city’s happenings and obliged a police presence; and the bird lady, whose moniker came not from her love of birdwatching, but the way she’d greet newcomers by “flipping the bird.”

“Thinking about it all still makes me smile,” said Sessions.

