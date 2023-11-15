These Savannah restaurants are offering dine-in meals and take-out for Thanksgiving

400 W. River St.; www.plantriverside.com

Last-minute touches and early morning starts to the cook-a-thon that is Thanksgiving prep usually means that family and guests can't gather around a table to eat until later in the day. But Thanksgiving doesn't always have to start as the evening times creep in.

Plant Riverside District is hosting a brunch buffet on Nov. 23 with menu items such as herb-roasted turkey breast with gravy and cranberry sauce, maple-smoked turkey thighs, slow-smoked prime rib, fresh-shucked oysters, jumbo shrimp, cornbread and sausage stuffing, cornflake-crusted french toast, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, baked sweet potatoes, charcuterie selections, fresh salads and classic dessert pickings.

Date: Nov. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.Price: $83+ for adults and $39+ for children ages 5-12. Reservation: www.opentable.com

Belford’s Savannah Seafood & Steaks

315 W. Saint Julian St. ; belfordssavannah.com

Belford's is helping guests celebrate the holidays with a Thanksgiving Day dinner serving up classic Thanksgiving dishes as well as signature seafood items. From turkey breast, braised beef short rib, baked parmesan garlic butter oysters, she-crab soup and pumpkin cheesecake, guests are welcome to spend their Thanksgiving dining in at Belford's.

To book a reservation, email Belford's event manager Tyler Palmer at tpalmer@belfordssavannah.com

Price: $80+ per person

Chart House

202 W. Bay St.; chart-house.com

Want to celebrate Thanksgiving with a view of the waterfront? Chart House on River Street is offering a three-course prix fixe menu combining Chart House dishes with classic Thanksgiving meals. Guests can start with dishes such as the lobster bisque or cesar salad before enjoying. traditional turkey dinner, filet mignon, a lobster and shrimp carbonara or an apple jack chilean sea bass amongst a host of other dishes.

To view the full menu, visit https://www.chart-house.com/location/chart-house-savannah-ga/

Price: $59-$65+ per person; Reservations: https://booking.landrysinc.com/

Six Pence Pub

245 Bull St.; https://sixpencepub.com/

Known for its traditional English and American comfort food, Six Pence Pub is hosting an affordable Thanksgiving Day feast with roasted turkey with gravy, mac and cheese, homemade dressing, green beans or collard greens, sweet potato souffle or mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce with fresh rolls and pumpkin pie.

Price: $39.95 per person

Fleeting

201 Port St.; fleetingrestaurant.com

Thompson Savannah's Fleeting is hosting a Thanksgiving Day pre-fixe dinner from 5- 9:30 p.m. that guests can enjoy along with its traditional evening menu. The culinary team has included turkey pot pie, ribeye, sweet potato souffle, stevedore yeast rolls, mac and cheese, green bean casserole and Texas sheet cake on the menu.

A Thanksgiving brunch will follow on Nov. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. with items such as crab benedict, challah french toast and stevedore biscuits.

Pricing and a full menu are available at its website at https://www.fleetingrestaurant.com/12daysofthompson-1/

Reservations: https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/fleeting

Pacci Italian Kitchen

601 E. Bay St.; paccisavannah.com

If you're craving something outside of traditional Thanksgiving meals, Pacci Italian Kitchen is hosting a three-course prix fixe menu and a specialist a-la-carte menu that exudes fall vibes from 5-10 p.m.. The menu consists of dishes such as pumpkin ravioli, fall bolognese and braised short rib.

View the full menu at paccisavannah.com.

Reservations: opentable.com

Take-out options for Thanksgiving in Savannah:

The Pirates’ House

20 E. Broad St.; thepirateshouse.com

Along with a Thanksgiving buffet, The Pirates' House offers family take-out options: a turkey dinner and a ham dinner. Each option feeds a family of 4-6 with side options such as mashed potatoes, collard greens and sweet potato casserole. Families can also order pans of Savannah red rice, mac and cheese and 9-inch pies.

The take-out requires a $50 deposit. All orders must be placed by Friday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. and pickup is set for Wednesday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Call 912-233-2225 or email groupsales@thepirateshouse.com to place your order.

To view the full menu, visit https://thepirateshouse.com/featured-events/

Common Thread

122 E 37th St.; commonthreadsavannah.com

Common Thread is cutting down prep time with take-and-bake pre-order options for your Thanksgiving meal. The menu incorporated classics such as a smoked organic free-range turkey, turkey gravy, cornbread dressing, yeast rolls and apple crisp, to name a few. The meal is said to feed 6-8 people totaling $350. However, if you're only looking for a quick option for your turkey or just the sides, the total comes up to $165 and $145, respectively. The apple crisp and pumpkin pie are being sold at $45 each.

The last day to place an order is Nov. 17 at noon. Orders will be available for pick up at Strange Bird from 9-11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

This list will be updated as more Thanksgiving offerings become available.

