‘Stay positive’: Marie Osmond delivers powerful testimony at St. Joseph’s/Candler event

Friday, Osmond added to her outstanding portfolio of community service by speaking before an audience of 1,200-plus at the Savannah Convention Center for the 21st annual SmartWomen Luncheon & Expo. The luncheon is an annual event to support the St. Joseph’s/Candler’s Mary Telfair Women’s Hospital and the Telfair Mammography Fund, which provides free mammograms and other diagnostic tests for un- and underinsured woman. The amount raised for the Fund the Mission portion totaled $12,815. A final number will be announced in a few weeks and is typically around $200,000 a year, according to Scott Larson, PR and Digital Manager for St. Joseph’s/Candler.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 44,000 women will die this year from breast cancer. But with early detection, the survivability rate (five years with no recurrence) is 90%.

How the Telfair Mammography Fund saves lives

Rochelle Jimenez was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 after she discovered a lump in her breast. She was hesitant to seek treatment due to the cost. Despite working two full-time jobs, Jimenez could not afford health insurance.

But she learned about the mammography fund and figured it was worth a shot. “It definitely helps people like me who are thousands of miles away from here,” said Jimenez during a video that was played at the event. “I am from Hawaii – no family, no insurance, no nothing and thinking my world was ending because of cancer.”

Because she took a leap of faith, she is living and able to be part of her granddaughter’s life.The fund began from humble beginnings. It was a grassroots effort that blossomed into one of the most philanthropic contributions to women in the area.Last year, the fund provided more than 500 screening mammograms, 86 breast ultrasounds, 721 imaging services read by radiologists and more.

“Financial barriers should never be a reason why someone can’t get care,” said Lora Reese, registered nurse and director for the Telfair Ambulatory Services as part of the video. “We try to help everyone understand that everyone needs help once in a while. There is no shame in that. The fund is here for a reason – and that is to save lives.”

Osmond shares her personal story of ‘getting back up’

Osmond said she doesn’t speak often publicly, but she was impressed with the mission of the SmartWomen luncheon and said it felt like the “right thing to do.” Although she had never been diagnosed with cancer, she admitted to having 17 tumors removed.

“It was intense – I know that feeling,” said Osmond.

Viewers were wowed by her big, bright smile during her television days but behind closed doors, Osmond admitted she endured unspeakable pain. She spoke about the struggles she had growing up, including self-image issues, dyslexia and the amount of pressure put on her in show business while fulfilling school requirements required per state law and supporting her family.Osmond admitted that at one point she was suicidal, nearly driving her car off a cliff, until her faith and her mother Olive, whom she described as her hero and guiding light, intervened. The trauma she faced moved her and some in the audiences to tears.

“Love yourselves,” said Osmond. “It’s so important. You have to get back up, otherwise life gets too daunting. When you don’t get back up, you become weak.”Osmond lives by her own words. Her road to healing started with her faith in God, her mother and her inner desire to not allow her past to define her.Women who are diagnosed with breast cancer immediately fear the worst. Hopes and dreams are replaced with fears that family members will soon be planning their funeral. Osmond said it doesn’t have to be that way.“Stay positive,” said Osmond. “I believe in miracles. Put it in God’s hands. We can get through these terrible bumps in the road. Sometimes, it’s more than you can bear but I believe God always has my back.”

