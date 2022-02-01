Sharonna Ray says let them eat cotton candy with her delectable dessert art

Credit: Courtesy of the artist Credit: Courtesy of the artist

“I have this craving at two in the morning. I just want to paint. Immediately that became an outlet for me, being able to transform my appetite into this body of artwork.”

It’s easy to enamored by the skill displayed in Ray’s pieces. The glossy blueberries are incredibly lifelike as they drip out of the crust she’s created for the works in the “Blueberry” series, for example, while it’s hard not to expect the scent of sugar in the air while viewing her swirling cotton candy creations.

But it’s the deeply personal and profound meaning behind her work that makes what she’s doing truly remarkable.

“With the cotton candy pieces… my emotions… I felt so heavy when I learned the news that Shanon wasn’t with us anymore,” she noted. “With each collection that I decide to do, it often goes back to certain moments I’ve had with people.”

Beginning this week, locals will have the opportunity to see new pieces by Ray at Savannah State University’s annual Friends of African American Arts (FAAA) exhibition, taking place in the Kennedy Fine Arts Gallery. In addition to Ray, the show will feature approximately 30 member artists working in a variety of media, from painting to sculpture to photography.

“FAAA helps artists put their foot in the door,” said organization Chairman Calvin Woodum. “FAAA’s mission is to create public awareness, encourage the appreciation of and advancement of art of African Americans. It’s all about inclusivity, not exclusivity.”

Ray first became aware of FAAA back in 2018 when the group held a roundtable discussion at the university, where she was still a student. Having grown up in a small town in rural Georgia, she felt that those in attendance offered her an artistic perspective that she’d long been missing.

“I think that just made it more intimate of an experience, to just be able to look around at all of these artistic figures in the community, and they looked like me,” she recalled. “I didn’t see a lot of people who looked like me, who shared the interests of me, growing up. And so to meet other BIPOC artists I was just like, ‘Whoa, I want to be a part of this too!’”

In addition to be a member of the organization, today Ray is also on the board, serving as Chair of Programming. This has allowed her to not only exhibit and curate work in the show, but also to act as an advocate for other artists of color in the community.

“There’s an old time saying, ‘Closed mouths don’t get fed,’” she said. “Representation absolutely matters.”

Woodum agreed, but added that to truly ensure that artists of all cultural backgrounds are represented locally and beyond, it will take everyone, no matter the color of their skin, working together.

“To African Americans, you've got to enter, you've got to ask, you've got to participate and, to any other race, you've got to invite us,” he opined. “You've got to include us purposefully. You've got to want us. And that is vice versa as well. It goes both ways. I always put most of the responsibility on the minority. If you don't like it, do something about it. If you don't like your circumstances, you must change it.”

Much like Ray’s artwork has the ability to change the way people look at dessert, Ray’s advocacy under the umbrella of FAAA is looking to change the complexion of the artistic landscape.

“Switch up the status-quo,” she said. “There’s more out there. There’s more experiences happening, and there’s more people depicting those experiences. And they deserve to take up space and to be represented.”

FAAA’s member exhibition at Savannah State University’s Kennedy Fine Arts Gallery has its opening reception on Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 6-7 p.m., and runs through Feb. 28.

Learn more about Sharonna "Ronnie" Ray on Instagram @ronniesworldofart and via her website at sharonnaray.com.

