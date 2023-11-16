Savannah’s shelters prepare Thanksgiving meals for those in need

“We’ve been here since 1937, and we’ve been serving meals on the holidays for decades,” said Union Mission CEO Mike Traynor. “It's a pretty busy time, and it's a great opportunity to give hope and compassion to individuals to the most vulnerable in our community.”

Union Mission's clothing closet also will be available to distribute shirts, pants, shoes, socks and additional cold-weather gear. There will be a free giveaway for those in-need of shirts, pants, shoes and jackets. J.C. Lewis Healthcare will provide flu and COVID-19 vaccines. Compassion Christian Church will distribute bagged food items for people to take with them.

Old Savannah City Mission

Like Union Mission, Old Savannah City Mission will host an event on Thanksgiving Day. Old Savannah City Mission is planning to feed 1,500 to 2,000 people in need, though they will have enough to feed 3,000, if necessary. The meal will be served at Old Savannah City Mission at 2414 Bull St.

“We’ll have a lot leftover, we’ll donate that and send that home in food boxes, to let them take food wherever they’re going,” said Keith Picklesimer, director of development for Old Savannah City Mission.

Every year, Old Savannah City’s Mission’s recipe comes from Paula Deen, and includes turkey, gravy, corn and green beans, said Picklesimer. Old Savannah City Mission’s staff, in addition to 50 volunteers who will sit with those in-need, will be providing the hot meals.

On each of the tables will be a note that reads: “Enjoy, God bless you."

“We're gonna have those all over the tables to let them know that people that don't know you never seen, and never met you, still love you," said Picklesimer.

“You can't talk to a man about his future,” added Picklesimer. “When the present his stomach's empty right now you can't do it because the only thing he's concentrating on is getting something to eat.”

Other meal events

Feed the Hungry Thanksgiving Dinner, 4 p.m., Nov. 21, John S. Delaware Center, 35th and Lincoln St., savannahfeedthehungry.net

Emmaus House Breakfast, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday-Friday, 18 Abercorn St., unitedministriessavannah.org

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

