Savannah’s shelters prepare Thanksgiving meals for those in need

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh – Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

For Thanksgiving, homeless shelters in Savannah are coming together to provide meals to our neighbors experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

Union Mission

On Nov. 22, Union Mission will host a community-wide Thanksgiving Meal in the parking lot of Union Mission's Parker's House facility,125 Fahm St., said Suzanne Willis, director of marketing and development. The dinner, which will be sponsored by Gulfstream and Sodexo, will be free men, women and children in the community who partake of Union Mission's services as well as those in-need. In total, Union Mission will prepare 500 Thanksgiving meals with all the traditional fixings ― turkey, potatoes, green beans and pie. More than 30 volunteers will cook and serve at the event.

“We’ve been here since 1937, and we’ve been serving meals on the holidays for decades,” said Union Mission CEO Mike Traynor. “It's a pretty busy time, and it's a great opportunity to give hope and compassion to individuals to the most vulnerable in our community.”

Union Mission's clothing closet also will be available to distribute shirts, pants, shoes, socks and additional cold-weather gear. There will be a free giveaway for those in-need of shirts, pants, shoes and jackets. J.C. Lewis Healthcare will provide flu and COVID-19 vaccines. Compassion Christian Church will distribute bagged food items for people to take with them.

ExploreThousands thankful for Thanksgiving meals

Old Savannah City Mission

Like Union Mission, Old Savannah City Mission will host an event on Thanksgiving Day. Old Savannah City Mission is planning to feed 1,500 to 2,000 people in need, though they will have enough to feed 3,000, if necessary. The meal will be served at Old Savannah City Mission at 2414 Bull St.

“We’ll have a lot leftover, we’ll donate that and send that home in food boxes, to let them take food wherever they’re going,” said Keith Picklesimer, director of development for Old Savannah City Mission.

Credit: Drew Favakeh

Credit: Drew Favakeh

Every year, Old Savannah City’s Mission’s recipe comes from Paula Deen, and includes turkey, gravy, corn and green beans, said Picklesimer. Old Savannah City Mission’s staff, in addition to 50 volunteers who will sit with those in-need, will be providing the hot meals.

On each of the tables will be a note that reads: “Enjoy, God bless you."

“We're gonna have those all over the tables to let them know that people that don't know you never seen, and never met you, still love you," said Picklesimer.

“You can't talk to a man about his future,” added Picklesimer. “When the present his stomach's empty right now you can't do it because the only thing he's concentrating on is getting something to eat.”

Other meal events

Feed the Hungry Thanksgiving Dinner, 4 p.m., Nov. 21, John S. Delaware Center, 35th and Lincoln St., savannahfeedthehungry.net

Emmaus House Breakfast, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday-Friday, 18 Abercorn St., unitedministriessavannah.org

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Welcome Table: Savannah’s shelters prepare Thanksgiving meals for those in need

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

How ‘fake’ bonds allow Georgia to offer tax breaks to companies8h ago

Customers at Gwinnett restaurant potentially exposed to hepatitis A
52m ago

Credit: John Spink

Details of the environmental complaint filed over Atlanta training center
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Underwater in Georgia: subway cars, 1,000-year-old canoes, towns, a nuke
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Underwater in Georgia: subway cars, 1,000-year-old canoes, towns, a nuke
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mercedes-Benz debuts ‘seamless’ EV charging hub in Sandy Springs
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Joseph Schwartzburt, Savannah Morning News

Savannah public schools are asking parents to help select textbooks. How to participate
These Savannah restaurants are offering dine-in meals and take-out for Thanksgiving
‘Build a corridor of consciousness:’ Whale Week on Tybee Island honors endangered whales
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Trump trial videos in Georgia
17h ago
Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
Go behind the scenes with the turkey emergency crew
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top