Savannah rallies support for its Jewish community after Hamas attacks

The rally is among many organized throughout the country after a surprise attack over the weekend from Hamas, a militant Palestinian nationalist and Islamist movement that, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, governs more than 2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, plunged Israel into a war after launching a ground invasion and missile attack that has reportedly claimed the lives of more than 1,200 Israelis, most of them civilians. The New York Times reported that Hamas has taken 150 Israeli hostages and is threatening to execute them. The death toll from Israel's counter air bombardment in Gaza has reached 900, according to the most recent updates reported in The Guardian.

Hamas, deemed a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department in 1997, says the attacks were due to various factors including an Israeli crackdown on militants in the West Bank, an ongoing blockade of Gaza, and continued construction settlements, according to reporting by USA Today.

“In truth, the attack this weekend was not just an attack on Israel, but it’s an attack on Jews worldwide,” said Rabbi Zalman Refson, director of Chabad of Savannah.

Savannah is home to the third oldest Jewish congregation in America

Tuesday's rally was attended by more than 100 people and included prominent elected officials in the Savannah area including Mayor Van Johnson, State Representative Edna Jackson, Alderman Nick Palumbo and City Manager Jay Melder.

Multiple rabbis and Jewish community leaders from Savannah took the stage condemning the attacks, leading song and prayer, and expressing support for Israel. Attendees had signs reading "Israel we stand with you" and "pray for our hostages, kidnapped and murdered."

Towards the end of the rally, the crowd broke into Hebrew song Oseh Shalom. There was also a scripture reading of Psalm 121, in Hebrew and English, by Rabbi Refson. The reading was followed by a prayer for the Israel Defense Forces.

Dean Danosh, who is originally from Israel and has been living in the U.S. for nine years, said that he has friends and family in Israel, and everyone there knows someone who has been either kidnapped, injured, or killed. Over the past 36 hours, he said he has felt alone while watching the news on loops. But Thursday's rally showed him just how much support for Israel exists in Savannah's community, where the third oldest Jewish congregation in the U.S., Congregation Mickve Israel, was established in 1733.

"This is the first time I can see what a big effect it creates on the people of Savannah, and it's really heartwarming," Danosh said.

Danosh was also heartened by the support from non-Jewish people at the rally, he said. Charles P. Roberson, pastor at Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship, attended and spoke at the event and led a prayer. Roberson was introduced by Rabbi Robert Haas, who Roberson called a friend.

"I'm so blessed to be in a community where there are so many other religious leaders who are so supportive of us, and we of them," Haas said.

Faith leaders were joined by a host of city officials and law enforcement. Linda Sacks, president of the Savannah Jewish Federation, thanked Johnson for his help in putting the event together.

Johnson met with Savannah’s Jewish leaders on Monday morning with Police Chief Lenny Gunther to show support and ensure the safety of local synagogues, Johnson said at his weekly press conference Tuesday morning. While meeting with the leaders, Johnson helped organize Tuesday’s rally. He was one of the first speakers at the event.

"We're thinking of you, we're praying with you and for you," Johnson said at the rally, "and we are standing with you."

