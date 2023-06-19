BreakingNews
Alliance makes historic announcement with two new artistic directors
Savannah-area residents celebrate in citywide Juneteenth events

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Across the U.S., millions of people from every race, tribe and tongue gathered to celebrate Juneteenth on Monday. Everything from cookouts to history lessons highlight a pivotal day in American history.

The year was 1863. The Emancipation Proclamation was delivered, signaling an attempt to upend the "peculiar institution" of slavery and free African Americans living in bondage in confederate states. It would be another two years before all Blacks were freed. On June 19, 1865, Union Major Gen. Gordon Granger, along with 2,000 troops, marched into Galveston, Texas, to read General Order No. 3.

And that is how Juneteenth came to be a day of significance for Black Americans. It would be another 156 years, however, before Juneteenth became a national holiday.

In Savannah, there were no shortages of celebrations. At Urban Hope, Inc., board members held a fundraiser to support their ongoing mission to support local youth. The Urban Hope Juneteenth Fundraiser sold to raise funds and educate the public about the special holiday. Proceeds benefit ongoing summer camps.

Credit: Photo by Latrice Williams

“We are a nonprofit organization, so we are always trying to do things to help ourselves, too,” said Covardis Broadie, who served as a helper. “Since this is something that is near and dear to us, we want to make it more about Juneteenth.”

According to Treasurer Keke Harley, Blacks were once prohibited from using public facilities to celebrate Juneteenth. The church became a sacred place to hold festivities to honor the big day.

The church is near and dear to Urban Hope, too. St. Paul AME on Barnard Street has been pivotal in helping provide critical services for youngsters, including an after-school program for grades 1 through 8.

“Urban Hope’s mission is in direct alignment with the Juneteenth annual celebration,” said Harley. “Juneteenth provides a time of reflection and celebration for all, thus changing our celebration into a multicultural celebration to inspire all of us to be the best we can be on this day.”

Saturday, Wells Park played host to the Cultural Juneteenth Music Festival. The Juneteenth Youth Power Festival took place at Daffin Park and Tanger Outlet hosted Pooler’s Juneteenth Celebration.

At the beach, the Tybee Island MLK Human Rights Organization continued its yearly festivities to commemorate the holiday. The 3rd Annual Celebration of Freedom and Unity included live music, artists, dancing and more. The celebration was capped off Monday morning with a wade-in ceremony at the pier to pay homage to those who came before them.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

