Rotary, United Way and Savannah-Chatham schools join forces for Read United Buddies

From understanding “see Spot run” to exercising empathy, reading paves the way for a child’s success. However, it seems these benefits may be at risk. The Georgia Board of Education reported that only 56% of Chatham County second-graders read on their grade level.

To address this drop, the Rotary Club of Savannah has partnered with Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools and United Way of the Greater Coastal Empire to launch the Read United Buddies program. With the help of dedicated volunteers and a few good books, the organizations hope to inspire the next generation to take an active role in their community.

“The ability to comprehend [through reading] enables you to step in front and be a part of the conversation rather than sit back because you're not sure what's being said,” Rotary Club of Savannah President Eddie DeLoach said. “We want our kids to be able to feel confident enough in themselves and their abilities that they can step forward and say what needs to be said at the time and understand what they're saying.”

Much like learning to read, becoming a volunteer for the Read United Buddies program begins with basic understanding. After completing a background check, volunteers will attend training sessions with the school system’s literacy professionals. During these training sessions, volunteers will learn more about the best ways to support students as they work on improving their reading skills each week.

When the program launches in October, volunteers will be paired with second-grade students from Windsor Forest and Otis Brock Elementary schools. Twice a week, volunteers will meet with students to guide them through 30 minutes of reading from grade-level appropriate books selected by the school board. While a supportive reading buddy and a book may seem like a simple combination, it addresses several widespread issues that affect literacy rates across the country.

“If you can get to where you can read a newspaper or look at something in type and comprehend it, your life just completely changes’

The global pandemic provides one explanation for the recent drop in reading scores, but the issue of low literacy rates in America runs deeper than the last few years. Difficult living conditions, such as poverty, provide another explanation. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 61% of low-income families don't have any books for children in their homes. When pressed against a tight budget, immediate necessities like food and housing take precedence, leaving little funding for things like books. Even the most attentive and loving parent can only do their best, and even the most driven student can only do so much when their resources are limited.

At the beginning of the year, the United Way of the Coastal Empire gave away more than 17,000 books to help give families in this type of situation the resources to develop a love for reading at home. Now, the Read United Buddy program plans to fill the need for mentors who will provide an extra boost in the school setting.

“We’re there to give them support, help them with words that they have a problem with and get them comfortable with reading and understanding a book,” DeLoach said. “It’s that individual, one-on-one time that's going to make the difference.”

That difference shows in the many benefits of reading, from lowering stress levels to expanding one’s vocabulary. When combined with the social element of reading with a buddy, it can also boost confidence, empathy and other necessary social skills. This dynamic is a key feature of the Read United Buddies program, which starts at a second-grade level to help students build confidence early on and develop other important skills sooner.

Credit: Lanie Peterson Credit: Lanie Peterson

“Starting with the second grade will get them comfortable, so that when they hit the third grade, they’re reading and comprehending. Then they’re comfortable going out of the third grade into the fourth with the ability to comprehend so they can learn from what they read, not try to learn to read,” DeLoach said.

Reading gives young minds a way to explore the world, but it also gives them a way to explore their independence. Even something as simple as learning to read a menu at a restaurant can be incredibly empowering for a young person. When a child is confident in their reading abilities, they feel more comfortable reading a menu and ordering for themselves rather than depending on a parent. Suddenly, a hamburger or a basket of chicken tenders becomes a pivotal lesson in self-confidence and socializing.

“If you can get to where you can read a newspaper or look at something in type and comprehend it, your life just completely changes because it opens up so many more avenues for you in any field,” DeLoach said.

As these avenues appear, students start seeing reading as a gift and their understanding blooms beyond their wildest dreams. Before long, reading stops being a chore and becomes a way to explore new possibilities.

“To me, [reading] was about having a great time, and it expanded my imagination as a kid,” DeLoach said. “Sitting down and reading that book was changing my life through what I read about great people in our community.”

Those great people also include the minds behind Read United Buddies. As the program begins accepting volunteers, DeLoach reminds Savannahians of the importance of spreading goodwill throughout the community in whatever way possible. Working with students requires time and patience, but seeing them become independent and confident young people may be one of the most rewarding ways to help the community.

“That child will always remember who you are and what you did for them,” DeLoach said. “When you see that person graduate or move forward in life, you will know that you have had a part in that.”

To become a Read United Buddy, visit uwce.info/ReadUnitedBuddies. For more information, contact cdean@uwce.org or 912-651-7707.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Rotary, United Way and Savannah-Chatham schools join forces for Read United Buddies

