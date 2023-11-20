Life raft, debris possibly from boat of missing Georgia men found off Florida coast

Credit: United Cajun Navy Credit: United Cajun Navy

Dickinson said on Monday the Coast Guard had been made aware of that report. They have searched the area, but have no results thus far and the search for the missing fishermen remains suspended.

Caleb Wilkinson, Dalton Conway and Tyler Barlow, all 24 years old, were reported missing on Oct. 21. The owner of the boat they were on grew concerned after the vessel failed to return on Oct. 19. The fishing trip began on Oct. 14. On Oct. 26, the Coast Guard called off the search after scouring more than 94,000 square miles of ocean.

Stevie Conway, the girlfriend of Wilkinson and the sister of Dalton, posted on her Facebook on Sunday that debris was found off the Florida coast. The Coast Guard has not confirmed if the debris belonged to the Carol Ann, the name of the missing boat.

The Cajun Navy, a nonprofit organization of volunteers conducting search and rescue efforts, posted on Facebook that it had been confirmed by the owner that the fish box and buoy balls from the boat had been located 16 miles off the coast. The post also noted that the Coast Guard had been informed and dispatched to the location Monday morning. The nonprofit requested additional volunteer boats, helicopters and planes to assist in searching the area.

The families of the missing men have remained hopeful they are alive. Through the support of GoFundMe donations, they have been able to find pilots and photographers to continue the search efforts. The Cajun Navy have lent their support as a resource, alongside the assistance of Down East Emergency Medicine Institute Search and Rescue. The organization analyzed photos taken on the planes to decipher if any of the images contained tips worth pursuing.

