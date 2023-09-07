Hyundai partners with Georgia Southern, Ogeechee Tech to address workforce needs

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America took another major step toward developing the regional workforce for the burgeoning electric vehicle market.

HMGMA signed Wednesday a memorandum of understanding with Georgia Southern University and Ogeechee Technical College to address workforce needs, promote community enrichment and support technological innovation.

“Together, we are not just building cars; we are building futures, strengthening the community and driving progress,” said HMGMA CEO Oscar Kwon. “That is part of Hyundai’s mission: progress for humanity. Our partnership with these institutions reflects our shared vision for a brighter, more innovative future.”

Credit: Photo credit Jennifer Wise Credit: Photo credit Jennifer Wise

GSU will continue to build on its partnership with HMGMA regarding recruitment services, to include on-campus interview days for graduating seniors, recruiting events and more. According to a press release issued by the university, the school will “offer professional development certifications and courses for the company’s employees through its Continuing and Professional Education programs.”

“This partnership stands as a testament to the value of collaboration between academia and industry in driving holistic growth,” said Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero. “By uniting forces, HMGMA and Georgia Southern University are forging a path that not only elevates educational opportunities but also cultivates a thriving community equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.”

When asked to expand on what specific future pathway programs will be created and the types of collaborations will occur with Hyundai, Jennifer Wise, public information officer for Georgia Southern said, "This MOU formally establishes a formal partnership where HMGMA, Georgia Southern and Ogeechee Tech pledge to work together to address these issues ― and others that will surely arise ― to the benefit of each organization and the communities they serve."

Georgia Southern is also strengthening its ties with Ogeechee Technical College to revise and expand articulation agreements, pathway programs and credit transfers. The move will include the possibility of degree pathways such as Advanced Manufacturing Engineering, according to the press release.

Explore Another Hyundai supplier promises 300 jobs at new Georgia facility

“The mission of our authority and economic development generally is to expand economic opportunities for our citizens,” said Benjy Thompson, CEO for the Development Authority of Bulloch County. “The partnership will give citizens in Bulloch County access to the wonderful job opportunities that HMGMA will provide. In addition, this partnership gives Georgia Southern University students the opportunity to pursue careers with Hyundai here in our region, raising the profile of the University’s programs and providing high quality candidates for HMGMA.”

At Ogeechee Tech, the school will implement the Electric Vehicle Professional Technical Certificate of Credit and Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Repair Technician Technical Certificate of Credit programs. The college will also develop Industrial Maintenance Noncredit Training for HMGMA employees and provide recruiting events on campus and career fairs for currents students and alumni.

“Ogeechee Technical College is very excited about entering into this MOU with HMGMA,” said Lori Durden, president of Ogeechee Tech. “This has been several months in the making, and like other institutions and technical colleges in our region, we are going to do all that we can to support the efforts of our Governor to make Georgia the electric mobility capital of America.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Hyundai partners with Georgia Southern, Ogeechee Tech to address workforce needs

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.