Coast Guard ‘regrettably’ ends search for 3 missing fishermen off coast of Brunswick

Chris Barlow, the father of Tyler Barlow who is one of the three missing, said that the Coast Guard notified the families shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday that they had suspended the search. The last plane the Coast Guard had searching landed at 1:05 p.m.

"Despite the unwavering dedication of our crews, regrettably, we have not been able to uncover any traces of the vessel and have made the difficult decision to suspend the search for three beloved family members,” said Capt. Frank DelRosso, commander, Coast Guard Sector Charleston in a press release. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partner agencies and the countless volunteers who have lent their assistance in this arduous search. Undoubtedly, they, like us, share in the deep sympathy we hold for the families of the missing individuals."

The owner of the fishing vessel Carol Ann told Coast Guard Sector Charleston on Oct. 21 that the hired three-person crew, including Tyler Barlow, Caleb Wilkinson and Dalton Conway, failed to return on Oct. 19 as scheduled. The fishing trip began on Oct. 14.

USCG searched more than 94,000 square miles over the span of seven days, according to the release.

Now, Chris Barlow and the families of Wilkinson and Conway are trying to find additional private search help. Tyler Barlow's parents started a GoFundMe to fund a search independently if private pilots or other people wanted to assist. The GoFundMe has received more than $20,000 as of Thursday evening. Donations unused for fuel or other search efforts will be donated to a maritime search and rescue organization, according to the campaign.

"We are trying everything we can to get the naval base from Norfolk, VA to do a search," Barlow said.

There have been attempts from family members to involve the Cajun Navy, an informal collection of private boat owners who volunteer in search and rescue efforts after natural disasters. They also continue requests for resources from Gov. Brian Kemp and any other state official.

Stevie Conway, the sister to Dalton and the girlfriend of Caleb posted on her Facebook that they are officially reaching out and ask everyone else to reach out to the Cajun Navy.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office has reached out to the U.S. Navy to request assistance, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

"We intend to utilize the resources we have to help bring them home," CCSO posted on Facebook. "We intend to utilize the resources we have to help bring them home. Our thoughts and prayers are with these men and their families."

Barlow said if people want to help they can contact state representatives from here to Maryland and possibly farther north.

