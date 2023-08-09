Chatham County employee killed by falling tree during Tuesday night’s thunderstorms

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh – Savannah Morning News
52 minutes ago
X

A powerful storm with sustained winds of 26 mph and gusts reaching 53 mph pushed through Chatham County Tuesday night, causing road closures, power outages and one traffic fatality.

Gregory Scott, 66, was killed when the car he was driving was hit by a falling tree around the 5600 block of LaRoche Ave. According to Chatham County Police Public Information Officer Betsy Nolen, Scott served as Chatham County’s Risk Manager in the Occupational Safety, Risk Management and Disability Services Department.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

“Today Scott is being remembered by many as a beloved colleague known for his dedication to his profession, and for his quick smile and love of a good conversation,” Nolen wrote. “Scott is survived by his wife and children.”

Traffic lights out, school closure

Multiple traffic lights remain out in the western part of the county due to power outages, with the areas around Hwy. 204/Gateway, Ogeechee Road and Quacco Road especially impacted, Nolen added.

Local schools were also affected by the storm.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

At around 11 a.m. today, New Hampstead High School shifted to virtual learning, according to an email from Savannah-Chatham County Public School Public Information Officer Sheila Blanco.

On Wednesday morning, crews were working to repair the school's air conditioning system as temperatures are expected to rise near 100 degrees. Students who rode the bus were transported home, and all student drivers were released to drive home. The open house scheduled for this evening was canceled and will be rescheduled, Blanco added.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: County employee killed by falling tree during Tuesday night's thunderstorms

