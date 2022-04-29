Back in the Day Bakery owner Cheryl Day nominated for James Beard Foundation book award

The Grey executive chef Bailey in the running for her second James Beard Award

Credit: Excerpted from Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking by Cheryl Day (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2021. Photographs by Angie Mosier Credit: Excerpted from Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking by Cheryl Day (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2021. Photographs by Angie Mosier

The cookbook, released last November by Artisan Books, features over two hundred recipes that celebrate the craft of Southern baking from buttery biscuits to muffins, scones, cookies, cakes and pies that the bakery chef is loved and is known for.

She also aims to highlight and celebrate the generational experiences of southern Black women bakers, including her great-great-grandmother Hannah Queen Grubbs, an enslaved pastry cook famous for her biscuits and cakes.

This isn't Day's first time being recognized by the James Beard Foundation.

Credit: Excerpted from Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking by Cheryl Day (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2021. Photographs by Angie Mosier Credit: Excerpted from Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking by Cheryl Day (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2021. Photographs by Angie Mosier

Day and her husband Griffith Day were semi-finalists for the 2015 James Beard Foundation Award for outstanding baker. Together, they have also authored two other New York Times bestselling cookbooks, 'The Back in the Day Bakery Cookbook' and 'Back in the Day Bakery Made with Love.'

This is Day's first cookbook that she's authored solo.

The awards presentations were foregone in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will make a return on June 13. Winners will be revealed and celebrated in a ceremony in Chicago on the campus of Columbia College Chicago.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

Credit: Excerpted from Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking by Cheryl Day (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2021. Photographs by Angie Mosier Credit: Excerpted from Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking by Cheryl Day (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2021. Photographs by Angie Mosier

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Back in the Day Bakery owner Cheryl Day nominated for James Beard Foundation book award