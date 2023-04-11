Artist Tiffani Taylor, Andaz Savannah introduce a ‘Petit Renaissance’

“Petit Renaissance literally means small re-birth,” said Taylor. “It’s a mini re-birth for all of us. After closing my gallery in January, I knew I wanted to engage with art and our thriving community in a new different way. This collaboration with Andaz is an excellent opportunity for artists to share work with locals and visitors to the city.”

Taylor spearheads the partnership by curating the artists, while the hotel provides space and opportunity for each creator to speak about the process and inspiration behind their art. Each reception also features champagne and house-made light hors d’oeuvres.

Explore Art stars and local talent mark an exciting year in art

“We are excited to host this exchange,” said Ernesto Fernandez, general manager of the hotel. “Tiffani has the expertise to select artists, and the reason our hotel works well in this concept is because Andaz as a brand is about sitting in and reflecting the community it is in. With Savannah being such a hub for art, the salon and exhibition work well for our vision for this hotel. We anticipate this forum as opportunity for local artists to network with the community.”

For Taylor, as first artist showcased, it’s an opportunity to display her work in a way that “perfects the art of storytelling,” in which the viewer can go on a journey through facets of her life.

“These 30 large scale works tell a story, from my childhood in Wyoming and Utah, then life in Paris, and of course our magical life here in Savannah,” said Taylor. “It’s a patchwork quilt, stream of consciousness, poetry and visual story telling experience for friends, patrons, community members and all the international guests that visit the hotel.”

Since closing her gallery, Taylor has made more time for painting, planning a garden and editing her 2004 Master’s thesis. A publishing imprint recognized the thesis’s importance in detailing the mural program at St. John the Baptist Cathedral in Savannah and slated it for publication later this year. With Andaz, Taylor is focused on creating and fostering opportunities for more artists to shine.

“Petit Renaissance is a bright re-launch and rebirth for continued support within the art community of Savannah. I am looking forward to this exhibition and new series to shine with love and light to be an energizing event for all who take part.”

IF YOU GO

What: Petit Renaissance, An Artist Salon, Soiree and Exhibition

When: Thursday from 5-6 p.m.

Where: Andaz Savannah, Lobby, 14 Barnard St.

Cost: Free

