Savannah lawyer Wade Herring announces run for 1st Congressional District as Democrat

In a press release announcing his candidacy, Herring said he raised $113,775 in contributions during the first month of campaigning.

Herring was formerly part of a local political action committee, the Citizens Facts PAC, which ran a full-page advertisement critical of District 1 Congressman Buddy Carter. The ad urged readers to "Remember the Capitol," as did billboards with similar messaging posted in the northern part of District 1, which covers all of Georgia's coastal counties.

Herring also penned an op-ed published Jan. 25 in the Savannah Morning News calling on Carter to resign.

Herring has since left the PAC in order to run for office, he acknowledged in an interview on Thursday.

Platform:

Herring said if he is elected he’ll pursue a platform that will provide broader access to health care, infrastructure, broadband access, early childhood education, affordable college, voting rights and protecting the coast from the effects of climate change.

“We are going to be at the forefront of the adverse impacts of sea level rise,” Herring said. “We've got to get ready for that and stop denying the reality of that.”

Opponents:

In recent months, Carter has said he would run for Senate in 2022, but only if former President Donald Trump's pick, former UGA football standout Herschel Walker, doesn't run.

