Redistricting in Georgia: Pleas for transparency, fairness dominate opening hearing

Lawmakers will approve new maps for Georgia’s 14 U.S. House districts, 180 state House districts and 56 Georgia Senate districts.

During Tuesday’s virtual hearing, several speakers argued that Georgia should take power over redistricting away from the General Assembly and put it in the hands of an independent commission, as has been done in some other states.

But more complained that the process thus far is lacking transparency and, as a result, isn’t giving Georgia citizens an adequate opportunity for input.

“It is crucial to a fair and functioning democracy that the process not cut out public participation,” Rebecca DeHart, CEO of the nonprofit Fair Count, said during a news conference before the hearing sponsored by a coalition of progressive groups and fair districting advocates.

State Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler noted that Georgia has experienced significant demographic shifts since the 2011 redistricting, including a 40% increase in its Asian-American population, a 26% rise in Latinos and a 14% increase in the Black population.

“These maps must reflect the changing face of Georgia and the need for historically disenfranchised voters to have a voice,” said Butler, D-Stone Mountain.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon, chairman of the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee, promised to keep the lines of communication open.

“We are committed to an open, redistricting process,” he said. “We want to hear from everyone.”

Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, chairman of the House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee, announced that future hearings will be held in Atlanta, Albany, Augusta, Athens, Brunswick, Columbus, Cumming, Dalton and Macon.

The two committees in the General Assembly in charge of drawing new congressional and legislative district lines this year have set the schedule for 10 remaining town hall hearings across Georgia.

Here is the remaining schedule of hearings:

Monday, June 28: Atlanta

Tuesday, June 29: Cumming

Wednesday, June 30: Dalton

Tuesday, July 6: Athens

Wednesday, July 7: Augusta

Monday, July 26: Brunswick

Tuesday, July 27: Albany

Wednesday, July 28: Columbus

Thursday, July 29: Macon

Friday, July 30: Virtual only

All of the hearings will run from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Locations will be announced later.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Redistricting in Georgia: Pleas for transparency, fairness dominate opening hearing