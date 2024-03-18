Emotional Support Llama Bring Smiles at Acworth Senior Community

For residents of Dogwood Village, the presence of Pai the llama was a happy moment, as the llama calmly made his way over to them, standing next to the residents and staring out, seemingly into space, after residents handed him treats.

For others, petting the llama — not on the face, as that would have annoyed him — but rather on the soft wool on its neck, was more than enough to bring them joy.

Kim Hart, activity coordinator for Dogwood Village, said bringing something like a llama out to Dogwood Village was about seeing the smiles on the faces of residents, their families and volunteers.

“It’s something different. They live their life here. They play bingo. We have all kinds of different clubs like art, Bible classes, and this isn’t something they see every day. You see therapy dogs, but this is way, way different.”

Hart said it was the first time a llama had come by the facility, and has allowed some of their residents to come out of their shell.

“It’s cool for people who don’t come out of their rooms a lot, and would never touch an animal because they’re afraid, and they’re loving it,” Hart said.

“Things like this break the monotony,” said Herb Martin, a resident of Dogwood Village. “It’d be pretty boring around here if they don’t do things like this. We’ve been here a couple of months, and we’re taking a little time to get used to this. But things like this, this is what everyone needs. They eat this up.”

Martin stood behind his wife, Jackie, in the activity room as Pai quietly made his way over to the two, as Jackie handed Pai some treats to enjoy.

Hutwagner said Pai is a certified therapy llama, which means he has gone through extensive training so he can be handled by people and won’t be alarmed by loud noises or people hugging them.

Hutwagner was unsure of how many emotional support llamas existed, but said that Pai is used commonly to train others.

“They tend to follow,” Hutwagner said. “They have a herd mentality, so they learn from the other llamas.”

While there may be a belief that llamas spit at people, Hutwagner said that in the many years she owned llamas, she has seen them spit twice — and both were pregnant llamas spitting at male llamas warning them not to get too close. Instead, Pai calmly and patiently stood as a variety of people of all ages came up to him, feeding him treats and greeting him.