Look at this ornamental sweet potato plant to fit your dramatic architectural needs in Savannah

So, I proceeded to ask my color-design guru son James why aren’t you using Sweet Caroline Medusa Green sweet potato. He said, 'Dad we don’t want to plant things that cause us to make extra efforts to maintain or cut back.' Bingo, I win. These have such a compact habit you will not need to cut back. We can only hope that more colors will be added forming a Medusa Group.

Sweet Caroline Medusa Green is typical in sweet potato height but only spreads to about 30 inches. It makes for incredible mixed baskets, too!

When I visited the Young's Plant Farm 2021 Garden Tour in Auburn, Alabama, there it was a glorious basket with Sweet Caroline Medusa Green combined with Rockapulco Coral Reef rose form impatiens and Summer Wave Large Violet Torenia. That is the wake-up call, if a busy place like Young's Plant Farm can do it, we can too! Better yet probably Young's Plant Farm will grow a gazillion to sell to your local nursery and you can buy it and then act like you put it together.

So Sweet Caroline Medusa Green is the best ever ornamental sweet potato and has already won dozens of awards. Keep in mind Illusion Emerald Lace and Illusion Midnight Lace. They have the same tight habit eliminating the constant maintenance. Both have won over 100 awards.

Like all ornamental sweet potatoes, Sweet Caroline Medusa Green likes fertile, well-drained soil, and that's especially true in the landscape. This usually means incorporating 3 to 4 inches of organic matter into heavier clay soil. A container with potting soil is like a dream come true.

Plant your Sweet Caroline Medusa Green transplants at the same depth they are growing in the container, spacing 12 to 18 inches apart, expecting 10 to 12 inches in height with a spread of 30 to 36 inches. These really are in the category of easy to grow and tough-as-nails. Even at that, plan on giving them water during those hot dry periods. The sweet potato grows back quickly if you need to trim to manage its look in mixed baskets and containers or if it has outgrown its allotted space as a ground cover.

Even though it is the end of July/start of August, you got a lot of time to enjoy these sweet potatoes should you see some at the garden center. You could not choose a better late summer pick me up for beds or containers.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist and national garden speaker. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more photos and columns by Norman Winter at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Look at this ornamental sweet potato plant to fit your dramatic architectural needs in Savannah