In the Shadows at Telfair's Jepson Center explores the complexities of what you cannot see

Bayan went on to explain that Gerswin’s Porgy and Bess “has been criticized for presenting stereotypical visions of Black Americans from a white person’s perspective; Walker’s chosen aesthetic for these works was informed by this fraught history.”

Alongside the work of the well-known Walker are pieces by artists such as fellow contemporary silhouettist Janet Taylor-Pickett, Auguste Edouart, who Bayan described as “one of the most famous silhouette cutters of the 19th century,” as well as several works by unknown artists. The curator explained that it was important to include these anonymous pieces not only because their captivating, but because of their importance to the history of the art form.

“In its early days, silhouettes were privileged over other mediums (like miniature portraits or oil paintings) due to cost and speed,” she explained. “You could get your silhouette cut in a matter of minutes in one sitting for a couple pennies.”

Bayan went on to note that, “amateurs and artists from various backgrounds could cut profiles. You just needed paper and scissors, and creators did not necessarily sign their works.”

She went on to highlight on particular unaccredited piece in the exhibition featuring six silhouettes of women, “including Margaret Thomas (who bequeathed her home to Telfair in the 1950s).”

“I have a particular affinity for this piece because it is likely that these women (who all gravitated in the same social circles around Telfair and the Owens-Thomas House) cut each other’s profiles,” Bayan related. “They also signed their names below their portraits. Given that women have been traditionally excluded from the world of art making and often omitted from the history of art, I am excited to showcase a piece that sheds light on women’s creativity in the 19th century.”

With In the Shadows, Bayan is hoping to illuminate an art form that remains an important part of contemporary art to this day.

“Artists can convey a great deal through the cut-out despite an overall lack of detail or material complexity,” she said. “I think of a silhouette as a synecdoche of sorts in that a part (the profile) is understood to signify the whole (the person). Silhouettes can draw attention to one facet of a person or situation and, in the process, shine new light on the whole.

“So it’s not just a shortcut in the art making process. Artists are also responding to the aesthetic and interpretative possibilities embedded in the art form.”

In the Shadows is on view at Telfair Museums’ Jepson Center at 207 W York Street from Sept. 3 to Nov. 28.

In keeping with the Savannah/Chatham County mask mandate, Telfair Museums is requiring all visitors and staff to wear masks at all three of their sites, including the Jepson Center.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: In the Shadows at Telfair's Jepson Center explores the complexities of what you cannot see