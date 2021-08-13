Hurricane guide for Savannah and Chatham County: Here's what you need to know before a storm

What to know about evacuations before a hurricane hits

Hurricane season began June 1 and runs through November. If you do nothing else to prepare for a hurricane evacuation, make sure you have some form of transportation away from coastal counties if a hurricane is headed our way.

What to do with your pets if you're having to evacuate for a hurricane

Plan to take your pets with you if a hurricane evacuation order is issued. If it’s not safe for you; it’s not safe for your pets. Animals released to care for themselves may become victims of exposure, starvation, predators, or contaminated food or water. If you leave, take your pets; you may not be able to return for them.

What to know about potential flooding in Chatham County

In all, more than 34,000 properties in Chatham are at risk for flooding, Flood Factor shows, a 65% increase over the number of local properties FEMA maps say face a 1% annual chance of flooding.

Listen to a local emergency management expert talk about hurricane prep in Chatham County

Listen to the Difference Makers podcast with Chatham Emergency Management Agency Outreach Coordinator Chelsea Sawyer as she offers tips and tricks for preparing for hurricane season in coastal Georgia.

