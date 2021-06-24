How 4 Savannah women pushed ‘high art’ to the forefront of public art

The four Hostess City art scene staples first became acquainted at various points in the late 1990s or early 2000s. But it was their mutual explorations of Miami's famous Art Basel art festival during its early years where they truly discovered that they all travelled in the same direction creatively, albeit by different roads.

During those initial trips south, they operated mostly in their own bubbles. Back in Savannah, they found they took similar lessons from their forays to the fair, namely they were on the right track with what they envisioned could happen in our city.

“We were already inspired by our individual careers and what we were doing,” said Sandoz. “And I think the art fairs were just a language that we all spoke and speak, beyond being a gallerist, or a broker, or a publicist, or planner.”

“You make your goals, what you learned from that trip and what you’re taking away from it,” said Wessling. “We [each] had our areas of what we wanted to accomplish and then created a caliber that necessarily didn’t exist here through our own experience and doing our research.”

One of the ideas that the fairs reinforced in the group was the need for more public art. And by public art, they weren’t thinking more statues memorializing historical figures.

“While those are important to history,” said Wessling, “it really truly has nothing to do with the creative side of expressing the zeitgeist or the community itself.”

To that end, Sandoz created “Flower Power” in March of 2012, an exhibition at Kim Iocovozzi Fine Art, a gallery that formerly stood at 539 Abercorn St., a Judge Realty property.

The show, which utilized thousands of plastic grocery bags as the primary material, included a piece affixed to the exterior of the gallery just above the door and an awning. Back then, the public art approval process that we have today was brand new, and there was some uncertainty to how it would all work and if Sandoz' work would be allowed by the Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) to even go up.

To help overcome those potential permitting pitfalls, Sandoz partnered with an arts advocacy organization called SeeSAW (an acronym for See Savannah Art Walls, goseesaw.org). Although the group has long since dissolved, SeeSAW was very active at the time trying to create a community standard that artists could use to ensure that their projects wouldn't be taken down or painted over within days or even hours of going up. Unsurprisingly, Judge was also simultaneously working with SeeSAW leadership to find suitable spaces for more high-end public art, while Wessling, too, worked behind the scenes crafting the policies which would become the standards used for such projects today.

“I think the MPC and SeeSAW wanted to test how the permit process worked,” said Sandoz.

Her piece was, of course, approved, becoming only the second such project to take advantage of the aforementioned public art policy.

Laney ended up buying one of Sandoz’ pieces from “Flower Power,” and it was she who in many ways completed the collaborative circle of the group when, in September of 2017, she opened Laney Contemporary.

“I remember sitting there one day and my husband had said, ‘I think should open another gallery again, and I think I know where it should be.’ And I thought, ‘Out there? That’s kind of crazy,’” Laney recalled, laughing. “And I was sitting there at the table, and I was just like… I’m going to open this gallery, and that’s how I’m going to support what’s happening here.”

Sandoz would come to be represented by the gallery, and Laney herself has helped with the Judge Art Collection (judgecollection.com), which Lori and her husband Lou Thomann have put on display for the public to enjoy out of her Abercorn Street offices. Additionally, Wessling and W Projects have worked with a number of other Laney collaborators over the years, like Will Penny and the aforementioned Ben Tollefson, so the bond between each of the group members remains as strong as ever.

With more than a decade behind them working to make Savannah a better place for the arts, the four friends have made a lot of progress towards helping to create the kind of art community that they envisioned during those trips to Art Basel seemingly a lifetime ago. But don’t expect them to slow down anytime soon.

“I think you do have these four people that just kind of keep pushing the bar because we know it can be pushed,” said Wessling.

“It needs to be pushed,” added Judge, “and we know it exists.”

Rob Hessler is an artist, executive director of arts advocacy organization Bigger Pie, and host of Art on the Air on WRUU 107.5 FM. He can be reached at give@robhessler.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: How 4 Savannah women pushed ‘high art’ to the forefront of public art