Georgia woman’s extraordinary efforts to find her missing dog

An Oconee County veterinarian is seeking the community’s help in finding her beloved pet.

According to Dr. Anna Carroll, her Husky breed female dog “Shota” went missing 48 hours after Dr. Carroll moved to Georgia from Colorado to begin working at the University of Georgia. Shota went missing on July 17 and Dr. Carroll and a wide network of friends have been searching for the dog ever since.

Shota has been her constant companion for the past 10 years, has undergone 12 different moves and has been “an extraordinary dog with instinct, intuition and high intelligence,” Dr. Carroll wrote in an email.

“She has traveled thousands of miles in wildernesses across Montana, Vermont, Washington and Colorado. She has been my loyal adventure partner through thick and thin. We have a bond that is heartbeat to heartbeat.”

Dr. Carroll says the last two months she has spent tracking down leads to try and locate her dog. A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the dog’s return.

Despite the time missing, Dr. Carroll says the bond she has with the dog and the dog’s inherent intelligence leads her to believe Shota is alive. “There is no chance in my mind that she’s dead,” she says.

After Shota went missing, Dr. Carroll says a large group of friends and concerned animal owners aided her in efforts to locate the dog. “Within 24 hours, several of my friends flew in from four states to track, hike up creeks, go door to door, etc. They knew her well and sensed something was not right. We looked for any hint of where she went,” she said.

“The days went by. The weeks went by. We found many strays or lost dogs. We watched Ring camera footage of Huskies from all over the state. I have received phone calls with tips on possible sightings from people who are paying for their return and some have called to tell me not to give up, that they had dogs stolen from them and returned months later. The generosity of this community has been reaffirming and given me so much strength.”

Dr. Carroll said the rural nature of both Morgan County and Greene County lead her to believe the dog may have wandered south and may now be the guest of someone who does not follow social media.

“Shota gave so much to people and animals outside of our relationship; she earned my efforts for that reason alone. I cannot give up yet!”

Dr. Carroll says the dog has a microchip that will alert a veterinarian of ownership.

She asks anyone with information to call her at (406) 589-6837.

Today's story comes from our partner, the Morgan County Citizen. The Morgan County Citizen is an award-winning weekly newspaper of Madison, GA.

