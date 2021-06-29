Did you dance under the twinkling ‘stars’ on the Johnny Harris ceiling in Savannah?

Former Savannahian Tony Field — sporting a Harris T-shirt — and his wife, Judy, drove from their home on St. Simons Island to join in on the fun. They brought a card table (complete with checkered tablecloth), lawn chairs, food and various sauces, including the Johnny Harris barbecue sauce that can be purchased online or at various retail locations.

For the nostalgic occasion, Tony Field said he mostly misses Harris’ fried chicken (called “the noon special” on the menu) and “the fact that you knew so many people when you walked into the (dining area known as the kitchen) or the back bar.”

“It was a Savannah institution,” he said.

Terri Godfrey Doyle remembers as a little girl watching her parents dance to live music under the twinkling lights that resembled stars on the dining room dome. She knew that, one day, she wanted to dance under those “stars” and she did.

“It was a magical place,” she said.

Many of those attending had eaten at Harrises on closing day in May 2016. One celebrant brought along a souvenir menu that was handed out that day. This particular piece of nostalgia had been signed by Noella, one of the restaurant’s veteran waitresses who knew the names and, most likely, the favorite orders of regular patrons.

The picnickers reminisced about other memorable servers, like Miss Kitty, and talked of annual celebrations and other events that occurred within the walls of the iconic structure. Some folks recalled regular booths (complete with a buzzer on the wall to summon a staff member) and favorite servers who, for example, knew they wanted half-and-half tea and no blue cheese crumbles on their salads.

Like many Savannahians, the fans gathered on Harris’ former site lamenting the loss of the restaurant that was a Savannah tradition. Some, no doubt, might be willing to sell their soul for just one more night of dinner, dancing and a piping hot order of Chicken ala Harris.

Before the picnickers packed up their gear and left, they collected their trash and even picked up a few pieces of litter hiding under the row of azaleas on the front of the lot.

