Council approves contract for new Savannah city manager

Along with his yearly salary, the contract also includes $10,000 in relocation expenses with an additional amount, not to exceed $5,000, if the verified expenses surpass $10,000.

Melder will also receive a $600 per month allowance to purchase, lease or own, operate and maintain a vehicle. He is also eligible for a pension and cost-of-living salary increases next year and merit increases in 2023.

Thursday's vote formally closes the city manager search process, which began in 2019 and included a failed attempt to choose from three finalists in 2020. Council rebooted the search earlier this year by approving a $23,500 contract with talent search firm Developmental Associates.

The firm utilized a performance assessment approach when looking at candidates. An assessment center is a process where candidates are examined to determine their suitability for specific types of employment.

Melder was named a finalist in June along with current Savannah Assistant City Manager Heath Lloyd and Sheryl Long, assistant city manager of Cincinnati.

Lloyd was appointed as interim city manager following Brown's resignation on July 30. He will serve as interim until Melder begins next month.

