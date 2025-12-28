Opinion Geoff Duncan’s transformation, opposition politics among top-read AJC opinions Read the Top 10 best-consumed opinion essays from personal essays to pointed critiques of government bodies and leaders. (Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza, Philip Robibero | Source: Getty Image, Calvin Cruce, Hyosub Shin, Miguel Martinez, Sarah Peacock, Philip Robibero)

My eight-month anniversary at the AJC is coming up right after the new year, and I have absorbed so much about metro Atlanta and Georgia though I know there’s still much for me to learn. My education comes from exploring places, reading a lot (I’m finishing “Where Peachtree Meets Sweet Auburn” by Gary Pomerantz), tapping into my colleagues’ experiences, responding to readers, attending community events, and editing hundreds of opinion columns in 2025 offering a variety of fascinating perspectives about the important issues of the day.

As I was reviewing our selections from this past year, I wanted to share with readers what the 10 most impactful essays were based on digital metrics such as page views and new subscribers. A thread that unites these 10 are an urgency, responding to the news of the moment and striking a chord with readers. The writer of an effective guest opinion column provides clarity with authority and an economy of words. Let me know if your favorite opinion column from 2025 made the list or if you want to share your top picks.

Editor’s note: Find the authors, headlines and brief context below. No. 10: Former Centers for Disease Control Director Bill Foege: “Incompetent, uninformed approach to CDC, and USAID is a ‘national crime’” (May 14) The second Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) decimated federal agencies including the Atlanta-based CDC. No. 9: AJC President and Publisher Andrew Morse: “MARTA must do better: Bring in new leadership and stop misleading the public” (July 20) MARTA experienced a serious of operational mishaps in addition to the sudden departure of its former CEO, less than a year before the World Cup matches in Atlanta.

Stone Mountain displays the largest Confederate monument in the world, but its management board has allegedly been “slow-walking” reforms on modernizing the telling of Civil War history. Participants wait for speakers to start during the Confederate Memorial Day celebration in Stone Mountain Park Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Steve Schaefer/AJC) No. 5: Emory University School of Law Professor Mark Nevitt: “Vietnam War still isn’t over for my father and other Agent Orange victims” (Nov. 8) For Veterans Day, Nevitt shared a personal account of the toll of the Vietnam War on his father. No.4: Fatherhood advocate Kenneth Braswell: “Georgia legitimation law keeps men from fulfilling their potential as fathers” (Oct. 16)