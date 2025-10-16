Georgia legitimation law keeps men from fulfilling their potential as fathers

At Fathers Incorporated , we’ve seen the cost of inaction. Our Gentle Warriors Academy has served more than 900 fathers since 2021; our navigation team has helped over 230 men complete legitimation. We see the same patterns lawmakers heard in testimony: confusion over what a birth certificate or hospital form actually does, fear that filing will ignite conflict, unaffordable fees, county-by-county differences and the loneliest truth — many fathers don’t know where to begin.

We need an emergency lane for responsible parents to act when a child’s safety is at risk — especially during mental-health or substance-use crises. And we must design navigation and affordability into the system: legal-navigation clinics, fee relief where appropriate, early mediation, and standardized use of senior-judge dockets so simple, uncontested cases don’t languish.

Sustainability means building a system that works in all 159 counties, not just where a visionary judge or a charitable clinic fills the gaps. We need uniform forms and e-filing, clear service options, triage for uncontested cases, time limits for hearings, and consistent expectations across counties.

At Fathers Incorporated , we’ve seen the cost of inaction. Our Gentle Warriors Academy has served more than 900 fathers since 2021; our navigation team has helped over 230 men complete legitimation. We see the same patterns lawmakers heard in testimony: confusion over what a birth certificate or hospital form actually does, fear that filing will ignite conflict, unaffordable fees, county-by-county differences and the loneliest truth — many fathers don’t know where to begin.

We need an emergency lane for responsible parents to act when a child’s safety is at risk — especially during mental-health or substance-use crises. And we must design navigation and affordability into the system: legal-navigation clinics, fee relief where appropriate, early mediation, and standardized use of senior-judge dockets so simple, uncontested cases don’t languish.

Sustainability means building a system that works in all 159 counties, not just where a visionary judge or a charitable clinic fills the gaps. We need uniform forms and e-filing, clear service options, triage for uncontested cases, time limits for hearings, and consistent expectations across counties.

Our legitimation specialist, Michelle Lockhart, told the committee, “These dads are simply afraid to go through the process. The costs, the service by sheriff, the wait time, the different rules from one county to the next — by the time they arrive at court, they are discouraged and depleted.”

Our legitimation specialist, Michelle Lockhart, told the committee, “These dads are simply afraid to go through the process. The costs, the service by sheriff, the wait time, the different rules from one county to the next — by the time they arrive at court, they are discouraged and depleted.”

That’s what reform must unlock — a relationship. Not a win for dads over moms, or moms over dads, but a win for children who deserve two legally recognized parents whenever it’s safe and appropriate. It’s what Vice Chair Rep. Tremaine Teddy Reese, D-Columbus, meant when he said, “Fathers need a win.” And it’s what Chair Rep. Carter Barrett, R-Cumming, signaled when he called for “meaningful improvements,” not just talk.

Georgia is a state that still requires this extra step of achieving the legal action legitimation for unmarried fathers after paternity. We can change that while keeping the best-interest standard firmly in place. We can adopt consent-based parentage at or near birth — with expedited judicial review where there are safety concerns. We can make uncontested cases swift and contested cases timely. We can do all of this without sacrificing child safety or parental accountability.

Fathers Incorporated stands ready to help the General Assembly and state agencies turn these principles into practice. We can help build the navigation, training, and outreach that make a statewide solution work the same in Augusta as it does in Atlanta. We can help design the data system that finally tells us what’s working — and what isn’t.

When our children look back on this moment, let it not be remembered as a debate over forms, but as a decision to put family, not paper, at the center of fatherhood. Georgia can lead. And when it does, the winners will be the children who grow up knowing what the law finally knows too: the dad who shows up is a parent—not a petitioner.

Kenneth Braswell is a nationally recognized leader in the responsible fatherhood movement, storyteller, and visionary advocate for fathers and families. As CEO of Fathers Incorporated (www.fathersincorporated.com) and Director of the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse, he has spent over 30 years changing narratives, shaping policy, and empowering fathers across the country.

That’s what reform must unlock — a relationship. Not a win for dads over moms, or moms over dads, but a win for children who deserve two legally recognized parents whenever it’s safe and appropriate. It’s what Vice Chair Rep. Tremaine Teddy Reese, D-Columbus, meant when he said, “Fathers need a win.” And it’s what Chair Rep. Carter Barrett, R-Cumming, signaled when he called for “meaningful improvements,” not just talk.

Georgia is a state that still requires this extra step of achieving the legal action legitimation for unmarried fathers after paternity. We can change that while keeping the best-interest standard firmly in place. We can adopt consent-based parentage at or near birth — with expedited judicial review where there are safety concerns. We can make uncontested cases swift and contested cases timely. We can do all of this without sacrificing child safety or parental accountability.

Fathers Incorporated stands ready to help the General Assembly and state agencies turn these principles into practice. We can help build the navigation, training, and outreach that make a statewide solution work the same in Augusta as it does in Atlanta. We can help design the data system that finally tells us what’s working — and what isn’t.

When our children look back on this moment, let it not be remembered as a debate over forms, but as a decision to put family, not paper, at the center of fatherhood. Georgia can lead. And when it does, the winners will be the children who grow up knowing what the law finally knows too: the dad who shows up is a parent—not a petitioner.