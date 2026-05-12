Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

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Early Alzheimer’s detection is possible. Congress can help. I am a proud Atlanta native, a Georgia Tech engineer and an MBA holder. I spent decades building a career, presenting in boardrooms and excelling in my field. Then, at 58, I was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease — and my world changed in an instant.

The road to diagnosis was long. It took multiple specialists, extensive testing and MRIs across several Atlanta medical centers before I had an answer. A simple blood test could have saved me months — perhaps years — of uncertainty. I am now an Early-Stage Advisor with the Alzheimer’s Association, proud to fight for the thousands of Georgians living with this disease. And now, Congress has an opportunity to make the path to diagnosis faster and spare others from the journey I endured. Researchers have developed blood tests that can detect Alzheimer’s biomarkers before symptoms appear. But under current law, Medicare cannot cover dementia screening for people without symptoms. Congress can fix that. The bipartisan Alzheimer’s Screening and Prevention Act would remove that legal barrier.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, we urge you to cosponsor the bipartisan ASAP Act.

ANDREA LUCAS, ATLANTA Andrea Lucas is an Early-Stage Advisor with the Alzheimer’s Association and a constituent of Warnock’s. GOP candidates should distance themselves from Trump That Trump created financial turmoil, supply chain uncertainty and selective, retribution-style application of tariffs needs to be called out repeatedly as a colossal, illegal, as it turns out, abuse of power. How many ways can this one man of such dubious character and blatant self-interest continue to hold such sway over the minds of thinking people?

In the real world, where the rule of law still operates, candidates for public office anywhere, and especially in Georgia, should not be trying to worship at the Trump altar but rather speaking truth to his lies and distancing themselves from such a false god. SYD JANNEY, ATLANTA Ballroom is going to cost taxpayers after all Are we really going to let a billion-dollar overrun go forward without an investigation by the DOJ? Jerome Powell faced many questions about the overrun on renovations at the Federal Reserve, justly so. Now, a ballroom suddenly needs a billion dollars of our money. The American public was told that everything would be paid for with private funds. Now they need money for ‘security.’