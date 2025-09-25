As International Paper mills shutter, coastal Georgia families pay the price

So why is this happening?

This crisis has more than one cause. Automation has eliminated jobs, while cheap pulp and paper from Canada, China, Brazil and Mexico flood our market and undercut American workers. At the same time, demand for traditional products, like newsprint and copier paper, is shrinking. On Aug. 28, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution announced it will go online-only after Dec. 31.

In 2024, the United States imported nearly $20 billion worth of pulp and paper products, with Canada and Mexico together accounting for about 40% of the total. Yet, at the same time, legacy mills in places like Savannah are being shut down, leaving working families behind and communities deeply affected.

Georgia leaders have moved quickly to help. Gov. Brian Kemp activated state agencies for worker retraining and job support. Speaker Jon Burns and local officials pledged to strengthen the timber industry. Savannah, Liberty County and Riceboro leaders are organizing job fairs and relief efforts. These are critical steps, but local and state leaders cannot do this alone.

What’s missing is action from Washington. To date, there have been no Congressional hearings focused on the wave of paper mill closures happening in America. While committees have turned their attention to wildfire prevention and forest management, they have ignored the economic upheaval caused by these closures. That must change.

