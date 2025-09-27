Suicide prevention starts with awareness and action, so stay connected

While suicide prevention is a year-round concern, dedicating a month to raise awareness helps us pause, reflect and take collective action to support those at risk, writes guest columnist Christy Schuster. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images/TNS 2022)

Parents and educators should know the signs and can help young people, especially, seek help — including connecting them to the 988 crisis lifeline.

Parents and educators should know the signs and can help young people, especially, seek help — including connecting them to the 988 crisis lifeline.

By Christy Schuster – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Christy Schuster – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

While suicide prevention is a year-round concern, dedicating a month to raise awareness helps us pause, reflect and take collective action to support those at risk.

September is Suicide Prevention Month , a time to bring a critical issue to the forefront of our conversations.

September is Suicide Prevention Month , a time to bring a critical issue to the forefront of our conversations.

Young people might not always show obvious signs of distress.

Christy Schuster is the clinical services assistant director of residential services at Youth Villages’ Inner Harbour Campus in Douglasville. (Courtesy of Terrance Raper)

Young people might not always show obvious signs of distress.

When we talk about suicide prevention, we empower communities to recognize warning signs and respond with compassion and support.

More than mentors: Why Black boys thrive when they see Black men in power

Taking time to focus on it helps raise awareness, reduce stigma and encourage open dialogue.

Suicide is not just a mental health issue — it’s a public health issue.

Suicide is not just a mental health issue — it’s a public health issue.

Also, beware of the growing influence of misleading AI-generated content pretending to be legitimate, clinically-backed advice. This can be especially worrisome for those experiencing suicidal thoughts where timely, compassionate and expert human intervention is critical.

One major risk factor is social media . While it connects us, it also fosters harmful comparisons. Teens might internalize unrealistic portrayals of success and happiness, leading to feelings of inadequacy.

Subtle changes in behavior, mood or social engagement can be early indicators.

Some may withdraw from activities they once enjoyed, while others may appear to function normally but lack their usual energy or enthusiasm.

Also, beware of the growing influence of misleading AI-generated content pretending to be legitimate, clinically-backed advice. This can be especially worrisome for those experiencing suicidal thoughts where timely, compassionate and expert human intervention is critical.

One major risk factor is social media . While it connects us, it also fosters harmful comparisons. Teens might internalize unrealistic portrayals of success and happiness, leading to feelings of inadequacy.

Subtle changes in behavior, mood or social engagement can be early indicators.

Some may withdraw from activities they once enjoyed, while others may appear to function normally but lack their usual energy or enthusiasm.

Ask direct questions, listen without judgment and seek professional help immediately. If the child already has a mental health provider, reach out to them.

Ask direct questions, listen without judgment and seek professional help immediately. If the child already has a mental health provider, reach out to them.

Whether it is a cry for help or a deeper issue, early intervention is key.

If a child expresses suicidal thoughts — even casually — it should always be taken seriously.

If a child expresses suicidal thoughts — even casually — it should always be taken seriously.

Parents and caregivers should engage in open conversations about what their children are seeing and feeling online.

Parents and caregivers should engage in open conversations about what their children are seeing and feeling online.

If not, call 988 or contact a local mental health service.

Understanding the warning signs

Suicidal ideation may accompany:

Mental health conditions such as anxiety or depression

Increased alcohol or drug use

Too much or too little sleep

Medication side effects (e.g., Montelukast used for asthma)

Unresolved trauma, including exposure to distressing news or personal experiences

Social rejection, especially among vulnerable populations of young people

Relief or sudden improvement

These issues often go unspoken. That’s why it’s vital to foster environments where young people feel safe to share their struggles.

Breaking the stigma

Talking about suicide is hard. Many fear bringing it up might make things worse.