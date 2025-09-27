Suicide prevention starts with awareness and action, so stay connected
Parents and educators should know the signs and can help young people, especially, seek help — including connecting them to the 988 crisis lifeline.
While suicide prevention is a year-round concern, dedicating a month to raise awareness helps us pause, reflect and take collective action to support those at risk, writes guest columnist Christy Schuster. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images/TNS 2022)
By Christy Schuster – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
When we talk about suicide prevention, we empower communities to recognize warning signs and respond with compassion and support.
Recognizing the signs in youth
Young people might not always show obvious signs of distress.
Some may withdraw from activities they once enjoyed, while others may appear to function normally but lack their usual energy or enthusiasm.
Subtle changes in behavior, mood or social engagement can be early indicators.
One major risk factor is social media. While it connects us, it also fosters harmful comparisons. Teens might internalize unrealistic portrayals of success and happiness, leading to feelings of inadequacy.
Also, beware of the growing influence of misleading AI-generated content pretending to be legitimate, clinically-backed advice. This can be especially worrisome for those experiencing suicidal thoughts where timely, compassionate and expert human intervention is critical.
Let’s also support initiatives like the Zero Suicide framework, which emphasizes systemic, compassionate care for those at risk. At Youth Villages, we’re proud to be part of this movement.
To every young person struggling: you are not alone. Your people are out there. Sometimes it takes time to find them, but they exist — and they care. Until then, we must be the bridge that keeps hope alive.
Christy Schuster is the clinical services assistant director of residential services at Youth Villages’ Inner Harbour Campus in Douglasville. She began working there as an intern 25 years ago.
