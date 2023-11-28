‘Wind Beneath My Wings’ closes ceremony

Rosalynn Carter’s wooden casket was wheeled out of the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church after a 90-minute ceremony. The emotional moment came as David Osborne, one of Carter’s favorite pianists, played “Wind Beneath My Wings.”

Former first lady Melania Trump was the first to stand as the casket rolled down the aisle. Seated a row behind her, Vice President Kamala Harris reached out to touch the casket as it was carefully pushed by two uniformed members of the military.

The Carter family followed up the aisle. They assembled on the front steps of the church to say goodbye as the casket was placed in a waiting black hearse.