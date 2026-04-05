Scattered storms dampen Easter Sunday services, egg hunts

Georgia is facing its most significant drought since 2011–2012, making the weekend rain a necessity.
Kids race to gather eggs at the Mason Mill Park and Bridgepoint Church during an indoor Easter egg hunt in April 2023. The event was moved inside because of rain that year, and the forecast calls for another wet holiday this year. (Steve Schaefer/AJC 2023)
The rain could put a damper on Easter plans, such as religious services and early egg hunts.
Stone Mountain Park held its annual Easter sunrise service after promising congregants Saturday the mass would take place as scheduled, “rain or shine.”
Those who journeyed to the top of the mountain early Sunday were urged to take the cable car because the overnight rain made the trail slippery.
Most of metro Atlanta will see up to an inch of rain. Rainfall amounts could reach up to 1½ inches in areas north of I-85, while most other areas will end up with as much as three-quarters of an inch.
Georgia is facing its most significant drought since 2011–2012, making the Easter weekend showers a necessity.
In the seven-month span from Sept. 1 to April 1, Atlanta got just over 17 inches of rain. That’s just over 12 inches below average, according to the NWS. It’s also the lowest amount of rainfall during that period recorded in more than 100 years, the agency said.
“With little relief expected from this weekend’s rain, the trend remains concerning as we enter the warmer spring months,” the Weather Service said.
Winter typically serves as a “recharge season,” but officials said this last season failed to put a dent in rainfall deficits. Macon and Columbus have also set records for the driest September-to-April period.